How to throw a delicious vegan BBQ that even your meat-eating family and friends will love!

By Christina Roman
 3 days ago

Who doesn’t love a good barbecue? It’s one of the favorite summer time get-togethers. Beautiful warm weather, delicious food, good music, fun games and good laughs, with your friends and loved ones, are what makes barbecues so much fun. However with some many people going vegeterian lately, why not switch up the traditional barbecue for a vegan barbecue?! Whether you are vegan, have friends/family who are vegan, or just want to throw a meatless barbecue, vegan barbecues can be just as delicious.

So what types of food can be made for a vegan barbecue? Hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken are the traditional food items that we grew up eating at barbecues, but no worries there are endless delicious vegan menu options! Grilled portobello mushrooms, grilled zucchini, grilled cauliflower steaks, grilled tofu kebabs, and grilled seitan barbecue ribs, are some delicious main entree food options. Grilled baby potatoes, grilled corn on the cob, and grilled vegetables, are some delicious side food options. Vegan macaroni salad, pasta salad and fruit pilaf are some additional delicious side food options. Try some grilled fruit, like grilled peaches, for a delicious barbecue dessert. As you can see the list is versatile and long! You can even include a classic homemade lemonade as the perfect refreshing summertime beverage.

You can use simple olive oil, salt, and pepper, to season your food items, and the food will taste just as delicious, and take on that delicious barbecue flavor that we all love. Or y ou can feel free to season all of your food items the same exact way that you would season your traditional barbecue food, for additional flavor.

Plus, there are a variety of flavored barbecue sauces for additional flavor profiles: Smokey barbecue sauce, sweet honey barbecue sauce, sweet mango barbecue sauce, sweet maple barbecue sauce, Korean barbecue sauce, spicy barbecue sauce, bourbon barbecue sauce, etc. You can also use different dipping sauces for additional flavor profiles: Chimichurri sauce, honey mustard sauce, hot sauce, teriyaki sauce, garlic sauce, sweet chili garlic sauce, sriracha, chipotle aioli sauce, ranch, marinara sauce.

Below are some delicious vegan food menu options for throwing the most delicious vegan barbecue that all of your family and friends will love!


Vegan Barbecue food menu options:

Appetizers

  • Black Bean And Corn Salad
  • Corn, Avocado And Tomato Salad
  • Green Bean, Corn And Tomato Salad
  • Guacamole
  • Salsa/Pico De Gallo And Chips
  • Hummus With Pita Bread
  • Vegan Coleslaw
  • Vegan Bruschetta (With Vegan Cream Cheese And Topped With Raw Vegetables)
  • Raw Vegetable Platter (With Vegan Ranch Dressing Or Dip)

Entrees

  • Grilled Cauliflower BBQ Steaks
  • Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers
  • Grilled Mushroom BBQ Ribs
  • Grilled Mushroom/Vegetable Kebabs
  • Grilled Carrot Hotdogs
  • Grilled Eggplant
  • Grilled Tofu Kebabs
  • Grilled Seitan BBQ Ribs
  • Grilled Seitan BBQ Steaks

Sides

  • Grilled Baby Potatoes
  • Grilled Corn On The Cob
  • Sauteed Mushrooms
  • Raw Veggie Noodle Salad
  • Vegan Macaroni Salad
  • Vegan Potato Salad
  • Vegan Pasta Salad
  • Cauliflower Rice
  • Brown Rice
  • Wild Rice
  • Rice Pilaf (Add Fruits And Nuts For A Delicious Summertime Flavor Profile)
  • Mediterraneans Quinoa Salad
  • Couscous Salad
  • Orzo Salad
  • Cucumber Salad

Grilled Vegetables

  • Asparagus
  • Mushrooms
  • Peppers (Red, Green, Yellow, Orange Bell Peppers)
  • Jalapeno Peppers
  • Onions
  • Tomatoes
  • Squash
  • Zucchini
  • Artichokes
  • Brussels Sprouts

Baked/Stove Top Dishes

  • Jackfruit Pulled Pork Burgers
  • Black Bean Burgers
  • Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
  • Vegan Macaroni And Cheese

Desserts

  • Grilled Fruit (Peaches, Watermelon, Pineapple, etc.)
  • Grilled Fruit Kebabs
  • Fruit Salad
  • Vegan S’Mores
  • Vegan Cupcakes
  • Vegan Cookies
  • Jello

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

  • Lemonade (Lemon, Peach, Strawberry, Orange And Mint, etc.)
  • Iced Tea (Traditional, Lemon, Peach, etc.)
  • Pina Colada Smoothie
  • Watermelon Smoothie
  • Flavored Fruit Infused Water
  • Flavored Sodas

