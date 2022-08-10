How to throw a delicious vegan BBQ that even your meat-eating family and friends will love!

Who doesn’t love a good barbecue? It’s one of the favorite summer time get-togethers. Beautiful warm weather, delicious food, good music, fun games and good laughs, with your friends and loved ones, are what makes barbecues so much fun. However with some many people going vegeterian lately, why not switch up the traditional barbecue for a vegan barbecue?! Whether you are vegan, have friends/family who are vegan, or just want to throw a meatless barbecue, vegan barbecues can be just as delicious.

So what types of food can be made for a vegan barbecue? Hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken are the traditional food items that we grew up eating at barbecues, but no worries there are endless delicious vegan menu options! Grilled portobello mushrooms, grilled zucchini, grilled cauliflower steaks, grilled tofu kebabs, and grilled seitan barbecue ribs, are some delicious main entree food options. Grilled baby potatoes, grilled corn on the cob, and grilled vegetables, are some delicious side food options. Vegan macaroni salad, pasta salad and fruit pilaf are some additional delicious side food options. Try some grilled fruit, like grilled peaches, for a delicious barbecue dessert. As you can see the list is versatile and long! You can even include a classic homemade lemonade as the perfect refreshing summertime beverage.

You can use simple olive oil, salt, and pepper, to season your food items, and the food will taste just as delicious, and take on that delicious barbecue flavor that we all love. Or y ou can feel free to season all of your food items the same exact way that you would season your traditional barbecue food, for additional flavor.

Plus, there are a variety of flavored barbecue sauces for additional flavor profiles: Smokey barbecue sauce, sweet honey barbecue sauce, sweet mango barbecue sauce, sweet maple barbecue sauce, Korean barbecue sauce, spicy barbecue sauce, bourbon barbecue sauce, etc. You can also use different dipping sauces for additional flavor profiles: Chimichurri sauce, honey mustard sauce, hot sauce, teriyaki sauce, garlic sauce, sweet chili garlic sauce, sriracha, chipotle aioli sauce, ranch, marinara sauce.

Below are some delicious vegan food menu options for throwing the most delicious vegan barbecue that all of your family and friends will love!

Vegan Barbecue food menu options:

Appetizers

GettyImages

Black Bean And Corn Salad

Corn, Avocado And Tomato Salad

Green Bean, Corn And Tomato Salad

Guacamole

Salsa/Pico De Gallo And Chips

Hummus With Pita Bread

Vegan Coleslaw

Vegan Bruschetta (With Vegan Cream Cheese And Topped With Raw Vegetables)

Raw Vegetable Platter (With Vegan Ranch Dressing Or Dip)

Entrees

GettyImages

Grilled Cauliflower BBQ Steaks

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Grilled Mushroom BBQ Ribs

Grilled Mushroom/Vegetable Kebabs

Grilled Carrot Hotdogs

Grilled Eggplant

Grilled Tofu Kebabs

Grilled Seitan BBQ Ribs

Grilled Seitan BBQ Steaks

Sides

GettyImages

Grilled Baby Potatoes

Grilled Corn On The Cob

Sauteed Mushrooms

Raw Veggie Noodle Salad

Vegan Macaroni Salad

Vegan Potato Salad

Vegan Pasta Salad

Cauliflower Rice

Brown Rice

Wild Rice

Rice Pilaf (Add Fruits And Nuts For A Delicious Summertime Flavor Profile)

Mediterraneans Quinoa Salad

Couscous Salad

Orzo Salad

Cucumber Salad

Grilled Vegetables

GettyImages

Asparagus

Mushrooms

Peppers (Red, Green, Yellow, Orange Bell Peppers)

Jalapeno Peppers

Onions

Tomatoes

Squash

Zucchini

Artichokes

Brussels Sprouts

Baked/Stove Top Dishes

GettyImages

Jackfruit Pulled Pork Burgers

Black Bean Burgers

Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings

Vegan Macaroni And Cheese

Desserts

GettyImages

Grilled Fruit (Peaches, Watermelon, Pineapple, etc.)

Grilled Fruit Kebabs

Fruit Salad

Vegan S’Mores

Vegan Cupcakes

Vegan Cookies

Jello

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

GettyImages