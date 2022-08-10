ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Kearney Hub

Lincoln wins $23 million federal grant to build new bus transfer station

Federal officials awarded Lincoln a $23.6 million grant for a new bus transfer station — a long-awaited and substantial boost to StarTran’s efforts to provide riders and drivers a modern transportation hub. “This is a truly historic day for our community,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday in...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders

As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
Kearney Hub

Former Lincoln fun center slated to become boxing club and arena

A longtime Lincoln boxing gym is poised to make a big move and also give a boost to the sport. Southside Boxing Club has a deal in place to buy the former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. and turn it into a training facility as well as an arena that will host boxing and MMA events, and, potentially, concerts.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Man accused of firing officer's gun during attempted bank robbery in Omaha

A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody. Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.
OMAHA, NE

