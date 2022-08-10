Read full article on original website
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Man Utd share prices soar the same day as hostile takeover plans announced
Man Utd shares experienced their biggest single day rise since 2012 as Michael Knighton confirms intention to submit hostile takeover bid to Glazer family.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Chelsea vs Tottenham predicted lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture
Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.Thomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min getting on the scoresheet.Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham...
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang regrets; Smith Rowe's future; Saliba praise
Mikel Arteta answered questions in his press conference about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and more.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Points shared as Nick Pope frustrates Seagulls
Brighton & Newcastle played out an eventual 0-0 draw in the Premier League.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Rashford future; Ronaldo starting; Brighton loss
Erik ten Hag's press conference included answers on Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.
Nicolo Zaniolo: Jose Mourinho trying to block Tottenham pursuit
Tottenham's attempts to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma are at risk of being thwarted by former boss Jose Mourinho, 90min understands.
Kevin De Bruyne fires warning to Man City title rivals after Bournemouth rout
Kevin De Bruyne believes there's still more to come from Man City after dismantling Bournemouth.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Aribo and Walker-Peters goals bag Saints comeback point
Goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters helped Southampton fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol, Alvaro Morata & more.
