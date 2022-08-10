Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.Thomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min getting on the scoresheet.Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO