Houston Dynamo forward Fafa Picault believes his side's recent struggles have been down to 'overall' performances, not just a lack of edge in the final third. The Dynamo head into Saturday's home tie against CF Montreal on a run of just one win in their last eight MLS matches, losing six and drawing the other. During that time, Houston have found the net just nine times and scored more than once in a single match on only two occasions.

