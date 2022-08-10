Read full article on original website
DC United defender Brendan Hines-Ike out for up to six months after foot surgery
DC United center-back Brendan Hines-Ike is set to be sidelined for up to six months after undergoing surgery on his foot. Hines-Ike was forced out of DC's recent 3-0 defeat to Charlotte FC due to injury, subsequently missing last week's 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls. Yael Averbuch...
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi reveals timeline for New England Revolution debut
New England Revolution summer arrival Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has set a timeline for recovery from a leg injury as he works toward his club debut. The Revs paid $400k in General Allocation Money (GAM) last week to bring Tajouri-Shradi to Gillette Stadium from LAFC, where the winger scored two goals this season despite making just six substitute appearances.
Tom Edwards out for 'weeks' due to 'personal reasons'
New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber has confirmed defender Tom Edwards will be out for a number of weeks due to 'personal reasons'. Edwards picked up a suspension following RBNY's 4-3 win away at Austin FC due to yellow card accumulation. The 23-year-old then returned to England and has since missed the US Open Cup meeting with Orlando City, a friendly clash with Barcelona, and MLS matches against the Colorado Rapids and DC United.
Seattle Sounders backed for MLS Cup challenge by Garth Lagerwey
The Seattle Sounders' Concacaf Champions League triumph was a landmark moment for both the club and Major League Soccer but, domestically, things haven't been going so well. Seattle have been unable to gather any sort of consistency through 2022, winning back-to-back MLS games on just two occasions and losing exactly half of their 24 regular-season games so far.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
Houston Dynamo problems not limited to just attack, says Fafa Picault
Houston Dynamo forward Fafa Picault believes his side's recent struggles have been down to 'overall' performances, not just a lack of edge in the final third. The Dynamo head into Saturday's home tie against CF Montreal on a run of just one win in their last eight MLS matches, losing six and drawing the other. During that time, Houston have found the net just nine times and scored more than once in a single match on only two occasions.
Greg Vanney compares LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig signing to Sebastian Giovinco
Head coach Greg Vanney has compared the LA Galaxy's 'long shot' approach in signing Riqui Puig to how Toronto FC acquired Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco from Juventus in 2015. Barcelona product Puig arrived in California last weekend, signing on a free transfer through the end of 2025 using Targeted Allocation...
Who will score Major League Soccer's 20,000th goal?
As we head into Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, teams will be focused on getting ahead in the red-hot Playoff race. However, there will be a number of players looking to achieve the honor of scoring the league's 20,000th goal. MLS currently stands at 19,982 goals scored in...
Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who has completed the most passes in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Carlos Acevedo calls MLS All-Star experience 'enriching' after debut
Santos Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo made his MLS All-Star debut, participating in the Skills Challenge and game against the best of the American League. Though Liga MX walked away with a 2-1 defeat in the match, and a 3-2 overall score in the Skills Challenge, the goalkeeper labeled the experience a 'one of a kind'.
MLS golden glove: Who has the most saves & clean sheets?
Check in throughout the season to see which MLS goalkeepers lead the way for saves and clean sheets.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Who will be the next big transfer out of Major League Soccer?
This summer saw another landmark transfer window for Major League Soccer. MLS is rapidly becoming a breeding ground for young talent. Across the secondary transfer window, we saw teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina complete a $15m move to Chelsea (he'll stay on loan with Chicago Fire through 2022), fellow stopper Matt Turner go to Arsenal, and NYCFC goalscorer Taty Castellanos move to La Liga side Girona.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Lecce 1-2 Inter: Dumfries secures dramatic Nerazzurri win in stoppage time
Denzel Dumfries scored the stoppage time winner as Inter beat Lecce on Serie A's opening weekend.
The young standouts in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Match
Major League Soccer's 2022 All Star match against Liga MX was one for the books.
Gabriel Slonina on his 'dream' Chelsea transfer & winning MLS Cup with Chicago Fire
Gabriel Slonina speaks to 90min about his transfer to Chelsea and goals for the rest of the 2022 MLS season with the Chicago Fire.
Millie Bright signs three-year contract extension with Chelsea
Millie Bright has signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea until 2025.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
