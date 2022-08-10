ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi reveals timeline for New England Revolution debut

New England Revolution summer arrival Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has set a timeline for recovery from a leg injury as he works toward his club debut. The Revs paid $400k in General Allocation Money (GAM) last week to bring Tajouri-Shradi to Gillette Stadium from LAFC, where the winger scored two goals this season despite making just six substitute appearances.
Tom Edwards out for 'weeks' due to 'personal reasons'

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber has confirmed defender Tom Edwards will be out for a number of weeks due to 'personal reasons'. Edwards picked up a suspension following RBNY's 4-3 win away at Austin FC due to yellow card accumulation. The 23-year-old then returned to England and has since missed the US Open Cup meeting with Orlando City, a friendly clash with Barcelona, and MLS matches against the Colorado Rapids and DC United.
Seattle Sounders backed for MLS Cup challenge by Garth Lagerwey

The Seattle Sounders' Concacaf Champions League triumph was a landmark moment for both the club and Major League Soccer but, domestically, things haven't been going so well. Seattle have been unable to gather any sort of consistency through 2022, winning back-to-back MLS games on just two occasions and losing exactly half of their 24 regular-season games so far.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City

CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
Houston Dynamo problems not limited to just attack, says Fafa Picault

Houston Dynamo forward Fafa Picault believes his side's recent struggles have been down to 'overall' performances, not just a lack of edge in the final third. The Dynamo head into Saturday's home tie against CF Montreal on a run of just one win in their last eight MLS matches, losing six and drawing the other. During that time, Houston have found the net just nine times and scored more than once in a single match on only two occasions.
Greg Vanney compares LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig signing to Sebastian Giovinco

Head coach Greg Vanney has compared the LA Galaxy's 'long shot' approach in signing Riqui Puig to how Toronto FC acquired Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco from Juventus in 2015. Barcelona product Puig arrived in California last weekend, signing on a free transfer through the end of 2025 using Targeted Allocation...
Who will score Major League Soccer's 20,000th goal?

As we head into Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, teams will be focused on getting ahead in the red-hot Playoff race. However, there will be a number of players looking to achieve the honor of scoring the league's 20,000th goal. MLS currently stands at 19,982 goals scored in...
Carlos Acevedo calls MLS All-Star experience 'enriching' after debut

Santos Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo made his MLS All-Star debut, participating in the Skills Challenge and game against the best of the American League. Though Liga MX walked away with a 2-1 defeat in the match, and a 3-2 overall score in the Skills Challenge, the goalkeeper labeled the experience a 'one of a kind'.
Who will be the next big transfer out of Major League Soccer?

This summer saw another landmark transfer window for Major League Soccer. MLS is rapidly becoming a breeding ground for young talent. Across the secondary transfer window, we saw teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina complete a $15m move to Chelsea (he'll stay on loan with Chicago Fire through 2022), fellow stopper Matt Turner go to Arsenal, and NYCFC goalscorer Taty Castellanos move to La Liga side Girona.
