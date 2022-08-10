Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Where do clots begin? Researchers create device to replicate conditions in blood vessels after grafts
Tohid Didar and Jeff Weitz had a solution, but they also had a problem. Didar, an Associate Professor of Engineering at McMaster University and Weitz, a hematologist, professor of medicine and executive director of the Thrombosis & Atherosclerosis Research Institute, had collaborated to create a novel and highly promising material to improve the success of vascular grafts, but they needed a better way to test how well it worked.
MedicalXpress
AI algorithm that detects brain abnormalities could help cure epilepsy
An artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that can detect subtle brain abnormalities that cause epileptic seizures has been developed by a UCL-led team of international researchers. The Multicentre Epilepsy Lesion Detection project (MELD) used over 1,000 patient MRI scans from 22 global epilepsy centers to develop the algorithm, which provides reports...
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old
A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
8 Reasons Your Legs Feel Heavy and How to Get Relief
Notice your legs are feeling heavier than normal? Achiness isn't uncommon if you were on your feet for longer than normal or had an unusually active day. But if you consistently notice your legs feel heavy and swollen, you could be dealing with an underlying problem. Legs that feel like...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Healthline
90% of People Who Lose Sense of Smell or Taste from COVID-19 Regain It Within 2 Years
Over 27 million people worldwide have experienced COVID-related smell or taste loss. For many of these individuals, symptoms have persisted for over six months. New research suggests that most patients will regain these senses within two years. Research continues around exactly how COVID-19 impacts taste and smell. The loss of...
MedicalXpress
Left ventricular failure—the silent condition that could be fatal
Left ventricular dysfunction is the medical name for a weak heart pump. It's a condition that impacts about 9% of people over the age of 60. Paul Friedman, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, explains the condition and how it can be diagnosed and treated. Left ventricular dysfunction...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Levels of the 'stress hormone' cortisol are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid, study finds
The 'stress hormone' cortisol could be at the center of the mystery that is 'long Covid' - the puzzling phenomena where a person still experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery. Researchers at Yale University found that people who suffer from a case that could be considered 'long...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
3 types of narcissism and how they affect behavior, according to mental-health experts
Narcissism, which is characterized by an extreme sense of self-importance and entitlement, exists on a spectrum. People with the most extreme form, narcissistic personality disorder, develop their behaviors to cope as children. Vulnerable and grandiose narcissists could be more difficult to spot, say experts.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain
A University of Minnesota Twin Cities-led team has found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain's somatosensory or "tactile" cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders. The researchers tested the non-invasive technique on animals and are planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.
MedicalXpress
Sepsis is serious during pregnancy, but thankfully it is still rare
The tragic case of Annie Moylan, who died in Melbourne in 2017 from sepsis, when 18 weeks pregnant, has put a spotlight on this life-threatening condition. Delay in receiving blood results, admission to a private hospital that did not provide obstetric care, and communication breakdown when Annie transferred to another private hospital all seem to have played a role in what has been described as a "cascade of failures." A coronial inquest into her death begins on Monday.
5 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily For Younger, Healthier-Looking Skin
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance a...
MedicalXpress
Reframe the pain: Reducing needle anxiety in children
Tears, tantrums, and distress—when it comes to needles, many children struggle with anxiety. But with vaccinations becoming more regular, finding ways to help reduce needle-related fear and pain is high on the agenda. Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that children's vaccination and needle fear...
Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair
As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
hcplive.com
Higher Water Intake May Be Linked to Greater Risk of Dry Eye Disease
Both a higher self-reported water intake and a greater measured 24-h urine volume were tied to an increased DED prevalence. High intake of water was not associated with a reduced risk of dry eye disease (DED), according to new findings from a large, population-based study. In fact, higher water intake...
New ‘Parp inhibitors’ could prevent certain tumours appearing
Sue Hayward was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017. Doctors acted swiftly and she was given a hysterectomy followed by sessions of chemotherapy. But her cancer returned within a year. “I carry a mutated version of a gene known as BRCA1 which makes me susceptible to breast and ovarian cancers,” said Hayward, who works at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford. “It runs in families. My mother died of cancer and we assume her mother did as well.”
