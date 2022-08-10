Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
KEYC
Mankato Salvation Army hosts Back to School Community Fair
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army recently hosted its second annual Back to School Community Fair. The Pelican Food Truck was on hand, as well as NAACP, True Essentials Co., Blue Earth County Library and other organizations. The fair is meant to support families in Blue Earth County...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-11-22 - clipped version
The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Updated: 13...
KEYC
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane
Highs mainly in the 70s to stick around despite a few days still in the 80s as minor rain chances move through the area. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Minnesota Senior Games continue in Greater Mankato Area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marked day 2 of the Minnesota Senior Games in Mankato. The event is put on by a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement. Events range from track and field to basketball. “How impressive is,...
KEYC
Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
KEYC
Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County businesses can save some money by disposing of unwanted lighting next week. The county is holding a Business Bulb Collection Day Thursday, August 18th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household...
KEYC
MAPS prepares for school year with relaxed COVID-19 guidelines
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is changing its approach to the upcoming school year after the CDC eased its COVID-19 restrictions. “We’re not gonna cohort classes or anything like that,” said MAPS Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen. “School is school, and that’s how we’re gonna operate.”
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Pick of the litter: Cooper
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Cooper. Cooper is a big boy that loves to be around humans, playing with toys, and running around. Cooper is looking for his fur-ever home. He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready...
KEYC
State prepares to extradite man accused of shooting inside Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said. Governor Tim Walz announced Friday he is prepared to immediately extradite the individuals suspected...
KEYC
The Minnesota Senior Games begin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games will begin today. Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests. Today’s events include golf, shuffleboard and table tennis at 9 a.m. and archery at 10 a.m. as well as Power walk and...
Comments / 0