95.3 MNC
INDOT construction plans in Elkhart County
Indiana is planning to invest $250 million in Elkhart County road projects for the next five years. The Elkhart Truth reports that these investments planned will cover 55 miles of road improvements at $127-million, 31-bridge and culvert projects totaling $24-million, and $41-million for grade separation at railroad crossings via the Trax program.
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Dedication Set for New Watercraft Launch
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake Small Watercraft Launch. The dedication is scheduled for 1 p.m. on August 21 at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous, which begins at noon.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
abc57.com
Free health screening in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
abc57.com
City of South Bend hosting meeting about crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The City of South Bend will be holding a Community Action Group meeting to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting will be held August 23 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Brown Intermediate School gymnasium. The public is encouraged to attend to find out about the...
wkvi.com
Starke County Park Board Hires New Superintendent
The Starke County Parks and Recreation Board members appointed a new park superintendent during their meeting this week. Starke County Park Board President Richard Ballard said there were nine candidates who submitted applications for the position of superintendent. The board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Tracy Williams...
abc57.com
Touch-a-Truck event coming to Shanklin Park
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the Touch-a-Truck event at Shanklin Park on August 27. Touch-a-Truck is a free event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that allows children to explore their favorite vehicles in a safe and supervised environment. Public service trucks, emergency...
abc57.com
Six new pickleball courts to be unveiled at Studebaker Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- Six new pickleball courts will be unveiled at Studebaker Park on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki will be in attendance to celebrate the grand-opening and cut the ribbon. The six new courts will be...
abc57.com
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
abc57.com
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
abc57.com
Frances Avenue closed for repair
ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
abc57.com
Nappanee Friday Fest
ELKHART, Ind. -- Friday Fest starts on August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events include a food truck war, car and bike show, crafts and shopping. For more information visit https://fb.me/e/3fMVtZSKf.
abc57.com
Animal Welfare Commission meeting
SOUTH BEND, In. -- The South Bend Animal Welfare Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Attendees can watch in-person at in the Board of Public Works Conference Room on the 13th floor of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601. This meeting is also live streaming...
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
abc57.com
The St. Joseph VA Clinic to be renamed to Jackie Walorski VA Clinic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The U.S House of Representatives announced the renaming of St. Joseph VA Clinic to the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in honor of the late congresswoman. Walorski who tragically passed away on August 3 in a tragic car crash while traveling in Indiana's second district, will forever have her name cemented in Mishawaka's VA Clinic.
WNDU
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
