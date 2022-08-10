A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody. Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO