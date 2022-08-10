Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska 6th District Judge Vampola to resign after 17 years
FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
Man accused of firing officer's gun during attempted bank robbery in Omaha
A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody. Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.
Lincoln police uncover 1.2 pounds of meth in sting operation, authorities say
Narcotics investigators arrested a Lincoln woman at a local hotel Wednesday night after they found more than a pound of methamphetamine while carrying out a sting operation, according to police. The investigators, who work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, met with 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at 10 p.m. Wednesday...
