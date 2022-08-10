ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events

The piece, called Pegasus, was put up in front of Longview City Hall. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Sculptor Tom Gingras and Executive Director of Arts Longview Christina Cavazos about a new sculpture titled "Pegasus" installed in front of Longview City Hall.
City of Troup rescinds boil water notice

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Troup reports the boil water notice has been rescinded. Lab results provided to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated boiling water is no longer required as of Saturday.
East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic. “In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.
Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations on Broughton Recreation Center in Longview are nearing completion. Crews are currently working on items for the building’s interior such as painting, gym flooring, and equipment. The exterior work is close to complete. Some remaining work includes completing the parking lot, landscaping, and curb and gutter work.
Peltier Subaru collecting supplies and donations for local classrooms

As part of their Subaru Supports series, Peltier Subaru is collecting supplies and donations for local classrooms this August.
Van City Council approves bond for water well replacement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the Van City Council approved a $2.9 million bond to fund replacement a water well. The city has four wells but two (wells three and four) have major damages, leaving the other two to operate constantly. Van Mayor Tammy Huff says a new well is needed in order to give the working wells a break.
Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Getting removed from an abusive home is a bleak and scary time for any child, and one East Texas city is about to get a new shelter to help ease the transition into foster care. With an inspection by state officials, the final touches are being...
Construction continues on new Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22

They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We're talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners.
Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up

Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview.
Boil water notice issued for Troup

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Troup Community Public Water Systems due to a line break. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
WebXtra: Longview firefighters in need of second set of protective gear

Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview.
Trinity County sheriff says several fires deliberately set

Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview.
