Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The debate about what can be done to recognize and treat mental illness across the country and East Texas continues to be one without an answer. But the issue has come to the forefront at a Longview women’s shelter. As construction goes on at the...
KLTV
City of Tyler Fire Administration holds open house for larger, renovated building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being in their old building for 33 years, the City of Tyler Fire Administration is in a newly renovated space and today the public got to see it for the first time. The building on Front Street was built in 1961 and has had a...
KLTV
Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events
The piece, called Pegasus, was put up in front of Longview City Hall. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Sculptor Tom Gingras and Executive Director of Arts Longview Christina Cavazos about a new sculpture titled "Pegasus" installed in front of Longview City Hall. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with...
KLTV
City of Troup rescinds boil water notice
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Troup reports the boil water notice has been rescinded. Lab results provided to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated boiling water is no longer required as of Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our increases are due to inflation. Because goods and services...
KLTV
East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic. “In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.
KLTV
Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations on Broughton Recreation Center in Longview are nearing completion. Crews are currently working on items for the building’s interior such as painting, gym flooring, and equipment. The exterior work is close to complete. Some remaining work includes completing the parking lot, landscaping, and curb and gutter work.
KLTV
Peltier Subaru collecting supplies and donations for local classrooms
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/. Support an East Texas school in need this August. As part of their Subaru Supports series, Peltier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Van City Council approves bond for water well replacement
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the Van City Council approved a $2.9 million bond to fund replacement a water well. The city has four wells but two (wells three and four) have major damages, leaving the other two to operate constantly. Van Mayor Tammy Huff says a new well is needed in order to give the working wells a break.
KLTV
Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Getting removed from an abusive home is a bleak and scary time for any child, and one East Texas city is about to get a new shelter to help ease the transition into foster care. With an inspection by state officials, the final touches are being...
KLTV
Longview City Council considering authorizing funds for repair of wastewater plant pump
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council is considering a resolution authorizing and ratifying an emergency purchase in the amount of $142,000 for repairs of a 335 horsepower domestic lift station pump at the Grace Creek Wastewater Plant. The pump is used to process large amounts of water when...
KLTV
Construction continues on new Longview police station
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station. The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior. Officials say due to supply...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
KLTV
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
They are products many of you have in your own home—specifically your bathroom. We’re talking about wipes advertised as flushable. But, those who treat wastewater and plumbers say they can create costly problems for both city sewer systems and homeowners. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Trinity...
KLTV
Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 5 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
KLTV
Health care professional discusses importance of annual mammogram screenings
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After the recent passing of Olivia Newton-John, discussion of breast cancer and the importance of mammogram screenings is at the forefront of our minds. Health care organizations across the country have talked about how COVID and other stressors have caused people to skip or delay regular...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Troup
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Troup Community Public Water Systems due to a line break. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
KLTV
Puppy rescued from dumpster after tip alerts Mount Pleasant animal control
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A startling discovery for East Texas animal control officers, as they were alerted to a puppy, alive, bound and left in a trash receptacle. Pittsburg animal control says the puppy was found in a dumpster off of Cypress Street this morning. Shaken and scared, the puppy...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview firefighters in need of second set of protective gear
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
KLTV
Trinity County sheriff says several fires deliberately set
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton gives details in a Longview murder arrest. Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a...
Comments / 0