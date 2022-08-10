Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
The first-half of 2022 saw growth stocks and the broader market get taken to the woodshed. Despite this turmoil, billionaire fund managers have been actively buying shares of three beaten-down but fast-paced companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
AT&T is a dependable dividend stock with long-term opportunities in 5G. Ford is carving out its space in the electric vehicles market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Triumphant Today
STAAR Surgical's implanted lenses for vision correction were a hit in China and India in Q2. The success in China is especially notable, given ongoing pandemic-associated difficulties. The rest of the year might see its share price recover to approach where it was 12 months ago. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2032
Cloudflare operates one of the fastest cloud platforms on the planet. Cloudflare One is gaining traction in the network security market, and Cloudflare Workers is the leading edge development platform. Those products account for most of Cloudflare's $115 billion market opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
TODAY.com
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Stock Was Plummeting This Week
The company missed quite badly on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report. The vaccine developer also made a drastic adjustment to its full-year guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
The S&P 500 should be a staple in every investor's portfolio. Well-rounded portfolios should include international stocks. Smaller-cap stocks usually underperform larger-cap stocks during bear markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Oil refiners in Asia's economic powerhouses aren't snapping up extra crude even with prices below $100 a barrel as inflation bites
Global inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns and increasing intra-trade crude flows in China, and cheaper US crude are all factors depressing Asian demand.
Motley Fool
Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumped Big This Week
Occidental Petroleum is minting a lot of money in the current oil-price environment. The oil company has also emerged as Warren Buffett's favorite stock now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
A holding company that provides, through its operating subsidiaries, credit enhancement products to the public finance, structured finance and mortgage markets. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about AGO. rhallbick (91.03) Submitted: 1/1/2018 12:42:22 PM :
Motley Fool
Why Invitae Corporation Stock Jumped 23% This Week
Invitae reported that revenue grew 17.5%, year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
Motley Fool
3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
TSMC will remain the bedrock of the global chipmaking industry. ASML’s lithography systems make it the best “pick-and-shovel” play. Texas Instruments' diversification, strong cash flows, and shareholder-friendly moves make it a great evergreen investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sandstorm Gold (SAND 6.49%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC 1.06%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Credicorp (BAP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Credicorp (BAP -2.27%) Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome all of you to the Credicorp Limited second quarter 2022 conference call. A slide presentation will accompany today's webcast, which is available in the Investor section of Credicorp's website. Today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator instructions] Now, it...
Motley Fool
Carter's, Inc.
Prev. Close $83.89 Div. (Yield) $3.00 (3.6%) 52-Wk Range $67.88 - $111.17 Avg. Daily Vol. 814,931. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. InvestRight (78.70) Submitted February 09, 2018. A good brand and a low-risk market-beater that provides a non-sexy but good product. Peter...
Motley Fool
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST -11.94%) Q2 2022...
Comments / 0