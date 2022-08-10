Read full article on original website
Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man has been charged with open murder for running over and killing an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township early Tuesday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says although the suspect, 37-year old Xuan Thanh Vo is cooperating, the...
Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning
PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
Holland Police Log August 9-11, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Sall steps down as Laketown Township Clerk to take new position of Community Development Director for the township
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Laketown Township clerk has stepped down from her position, but is taking a newly created position for the township. Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Clerk Michelle Sall at its Wednesday regular meeting. Sall had to resign the post after taking on the newly created position of Community Development Director for the township.
