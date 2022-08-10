Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW: Meet Greg Garcia, producer of “Sprung”
“Sprung” producer Greg Garcia reflects on constructing the show and reminisces about watching “The Love Boat” with Fred Grandy as a kid. Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
Over the years, "Saturday Night Live" has introduced us to such beloved characters as the Church Lady, Emily Litella and, um, Goat Boy? OK, nobody loved Goat Boy. But his portrayer Jim Breuer will bring his standup art to Sloan, Iowa's WinnaVegas Casino Resort. Will Breuer regale audiences with behind-the-scenes stories about his supporting role in "Half Baked"? Keep your fingers crossed.
LETTER: Time is rather an insignificant companion in life
Life. It always seems taken for granted, this collection of days passing quietly by. Every once in a while, one arrives surrounded by significance. The birth of life or its yearly celebration. Maybe the possibility of two becoming one, Acknowledging a personal success or some accomplishment in competition. Maybe performance in song or dance. Anyway, just a momentary adjustment until the routine returns.
MINI: It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one but two excellent Australian female signers
It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one, but two excellent Australian female singers within a week of each other. Most everybody knows about Olivia, but Judy Durham of The Seekers folk group, had a stunningly beautiful and unique voice that will never be duplicated. The younger generation needs to check them out. --Tom Anderson, Sioux City.
MINI: What a coincidence.
THE MINI: On Thursday, as news of Former President Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment splashed across the front page, the Journal had the perfect Quote of the Day from Shakespeare; "No legacy is so rich as honesty". -- John L. Sandman, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
Green Valley, Floyd Park announced Ladies Champions
SIOUX CITY -- Green Valley Golf Course announced its 2022 Ladies Tournament champions and Floyd Park Golf Course announced its Ladies Season champions. The Green Valley Ladies Golf Tournament's championship flight was won by Denise Parsons, shooting a 94. Terry Landean and Cindy Fleckenstein tied for the top spot in...
Sioux City riverfront to host Lewis and Clark activities Aug. 20-21
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's riverfront will be transformed on August 20 and 21 into an 1804 living-history camp replicating the Lewis and Clark expedition’s stay in present-day Sioux City at the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment. This year's commemoration on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum...
From the Archives
Dollie Pennington Gone: Mr. and Mrs. John Pennington discovered their daughter Dollie missing last night. Her bed had been used based on the state of the bedclothes, but there was no trace of Dollie herself. Dollie was not in any known trouble, and there are no other relatives closer than Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her family hopes she will come back safely.
WATCH NOW: Something for everyone at Adams Homestead's 25th anniversary celebration
Jody Moats, Park Manager at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, talks about the state park's 25th anniversary celebration that will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The park, a legacy of sisters Maud and Mary Adams, is located in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
WATCH NOW: SkyWest flight from Chicago lands at Sioux Gateway Airport
United Airlines Flight 5142 from Chicago taxies to the terminal at Sioux City's Sioux Gateway Airport Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. SkyWest, the regional carrier that operates the flight, is still offering flights to both Chicago and Denver from Sioux Gateway.
Christian group holds prayer gatherings in Sioux City throughout the week
SIOUX CITY — Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ. Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $324,900
Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construc…
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
2 Bedroom Home in Moville - $255,000
Great opportunity to move into a new construction home in the wonderful community of Moville!! This townhome is a ranch, open concept floorplan. Enter the foyer to the spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining space. Kitchen will have beautiful cabinetry and an island for convenient serving space and seating. Dining room has sliders to enjoy the patio; vinyl divider installed for patio privacy. The master suite is tucked to the back of the home with carpet and ceiling fan, bath has 2 sinks/vanities with tall linen center cabinet, an oversized shower unit with built in seat, plus a generous 6x10 walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently on main with cabinet for storage, pocket door. Second bedroom with carpet and ceiling fan. Hallway bath with tub/shower and built in linen shelves. Much of the main floor is covered with luxury vinyl planks which is easy to clean and maintain. Full basement with 2 egress windows ready for your future finishes!! Attached double garage with opener. Pella windows. Sod and sprinklers. Meredith Ln will ultimately have 13 townhomes. Estimated completion Spring 2023 but could vary due to supply..
Neglected rabbits recovered from Sgt. Bluff home
SIOUX CITY -- The discovery of a house full of neglected rabbits has led the Siouxland Humane Society's rabbit population to multiply faster than, well, you know what. The Humane Society received 13 rabbits at its shelter at 1015 Tri-View Ave. Wednesday after Sergeant Bluff police recovered them from a house in Sergeant Bluff.
Kansas man pleads not guilty to giving marijuana to two minors
SIOUX CITY — A Kansas man accused of driving to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty of providing marijuana to her and a second juvenile female. Sharan Monger, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Nebraska 6th District Judge Vampola to resign after 17 years
FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
SkyWest continues running two daily flights at Sioux City while awaiting word on charter service request
SIOUX CITY — SkyWest Airlines continues to operate two flights per day at Sioux Gateway Airport as the Utah-based carrier awaits federal approval of its request to create a new charter service for smaller airports like Sioux City's. SkyWest, which flies connecting routes for United Airlines, offers one daily...
