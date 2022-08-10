ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
FOX 2

Community helps feed warehouse fire first responders

MADISON, Ill. – Community groups are working to help firefighters who helped battle Wednesday’s fire at a Madison, Illinois warehouse. The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services are providing lunch and dinner for first responders. The 72-hour operation will continue through Saturday. Jerry’s Cafeteria in Granite City also provided food for firefighters. Mayor John Hamm’s office […]
KMOV

Flood debris cleanup making progress, more to go

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than two weeks after record-breaking rains caused widespread flooding, tons of flood debris has been cleaned up. But there are still many mounds of ruined personal possessions caused by floodwater, piled high in front of yards and filling dumpsters. John Wagner is the director of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Search on for missing Chicago area man last seen near Alton

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing man from the Chicago area who may be heading to Chesterfield. Police are looking for 83-year-old Joseph Nies. Authorities say he left his home in Algonquin, Illinois Thursday morning and may be headed to Chesterfield. His car, a dark green 2010 Lexus LS 460, was last seen going west on the Clark Bridge from Alton into Missouri. His car bears Illinois license plate # 1049095.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area

Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

One injured in massive Madison fire

One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
MADISON, IL
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
Washington Missourian

Fire destroys Union garage

No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
UNION, MO

