A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
Community helps feed warehouse fire first responders
MADISON, Ill. – Community groups are working to help firefighters who helped battle Wednesday’s fire at a Madison, Illinois warehouse. The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services are providing lunch and dinner for first responders. The 72-hour operation will continue through Saturday. Jerry’s Cafeteria in Granite City also provided food for firefighters. Mayor John Hamm’s office […]
PHOTOS: Heavy flames from Metro East warehouse
A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
KMOV
Flood debris cleanup making progress, more to go
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than two weeks after record-breaking rains caused widespread flooding, tons of flood debris has been cleaned up. But there are still many mounds of ruined personal possessions caused by floodwater, piled high in front of yards and filling dumpsters. John Wagner is the director of...
KMOV
Search on for missing Chicago area man last seen near Alton
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing man from the Chicago area who may be heading to Chesterfield. Police are looking for 83-year-old Joseph Nies. Authorities say he left his home in Algonquin, Illinois Thursday morning and may be headed to Chesterfield. His car, a dark green 2010 Lexus LS 460, was last seen going west on the Clark Bridge from Alton into Missouri. His car bears Illinois license plate # 1049095.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
KMOV
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to investigate Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Belleville man Friday. In a tweet announcing the activation, the Major Case Squad said at about 10:45 p.m., Belleville Police Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the 9800 block of West Main Street in Belleville.
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
advantagenews.com
One injured in massive Madison fire
One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
St. Louis County Police train annually for school shootings since 2010
Thousands of kids are getting ready to head back to class and school safety is on the minds of many. This is especially true after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a school shooting.
KMOV
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
Missouri American Water invests $5 million to replace 1930s water mains in Affton
AFFTON — Missouri American Water announced that it will replace aging water mains in Affton starting later this year. The project will cost $5 million to replace the 90-year-old pipes. The water main is nearly 8,000 feet, which is approximately 1.5 miles. The company is upgrading the aging cast-iron...
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Washington Missourian
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
