Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO looking for 5 remaining suspects on outstanding warrants roundup
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the last month and a half Team Sheriff has arrested seven of Mobile County’s top 12 fugitives. They’re hoping you can help them round up the other 5. Investigators say they’re all wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to cheating old folks out of their money.
WALA-TV FOX10
No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in February chase arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 23-year-old man they said led officers on a brief vehicle chase that ended in a crash that injured a passenger earlier this year. Cameron Russell Clark of Mobile was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. On Feb. 14,...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating after man found shot at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old man was found shot at an apartment complex on Azalea Road Friday night, according to authorities. The incident happened around 7 p.m. The Mobile Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. FOX10 News will have more information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for missing woman last seen Aug. 11
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help Saturday afternoon with locating a missing and endangered woman last seen Thursday evening in Pensacola. According to deputies, 30-year-old Deborah Leigh Troyer was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on the 1200-block of Greenbrier Blvd. Deputies say Troyer is 5'5,...
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD swears in 19 new officers at 69th Police Academy grad ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department swore in 19 new officers Friday during a graduation ceremony at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. This was the 69th class to complete training at the Mobile Police Academy. “I just feel like it’s an honor to serve the community,” said new Officer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Civil lawsuit filed against Baldwin County businessman after alleged rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against popular Baldwin County businessman Shaul Zislin. A former employee claims Zislin raped her back in 2018. The woman said she was working as a bartender at The Gulf in Orange Beach when Zislin allegedly lured her to his condo.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police identify man who died after found unresponsive at Bayou Bend Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who died after being found unresponsive Tuesday at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road in Mobile has been named by the Mobile Police Department. Police said he has been identified as 54-year-old Rommie Odoms. Police are investigating the death. It was just after 2...
WALA-TV FOX10
Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WEAR
Stolen vehicle crashes into Escambia County home, investigation ongoing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a crash early Thursday morning in Escambia County involving a stolen vehicle. Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen white Ford F-350 pickup truck with a Georgia license tag backed into a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Hawthorne Drive in Warrington. According to...
Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police find $45k worth of cocaine after chase in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they seized a kilo of cocaine during a drug bust in Mobile on Tuesday. Narcotics officers said they arrested Sabrocki Hunter, 44, after a short chase around 10:30 p.m. Officers said they found him with 1112 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone pills, digital scales, and two handguns.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Victim’s “friend” becomes worst nightmare
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20-year-old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
Comments / 1