Wednesday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Slovis Showcasing Live Arm vs. Air

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

Speaking purely of arm talent, Kedon Slovis has the upper hand among Pitt Panthers quarterbacks.

PITTSBURGH -- A midweek off-day came at an opportune time for the Pitt Panthers. Kedon Slovis, who's competing with Nick Patti for the starting quarterback job, suffered muscle spasms during practice over the weekend and was sidelined as Pitt returned to work on Monday.

The extra day of rest proved useful for Slovis, who appeared to feel no lingering effects. His timing was seamless and his throws came with some zip. He looked like a player with a complete understanding of the route tree and natural instincts for when to release. By comparison, Patti experienced more hitches. He wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, but it was the relatively better quality of Slovis' throws that stood out.

The passes Patti and Slovis showcased came on air and without a pass rush in their faces - they weren't even impeded by wind or rain. It's a perfect time for Slovis to show off the live arm that has been a part of his game ever since high school. Patti, on the other hand, is burdened with smaller windows during scrimmages and live, 11-on-11 periods to showcase his mobility, creativity and experience.

Further down the depth chart, redshirt freshmen Nate Yarnell continues to struggle with his accuracy and timing. Narduzzi said earlier in camp that Yarnell did not participate in spring practices and that much is evident - he's not throwing with the same force or confidence that he was at this time last season.

It is not the most pressing competition of training camp, but the Panthers are one stroke of bad luck away from having to elevate either Yarnell or Dartmouth graduate transfer Derek Kyler to second-string, making their competition an important contingency plan.

