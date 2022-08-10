ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Kent Island Creators Klub plays off Cult Classic 'culture' with giant mural

By BY MEGAN LOOCK
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago

STEVENSVILLE — After demolishing an old, vacant Acme storefront in 2017 to make way for a quirky brewery that celebrates l950s and 60s cult classic film aesthetic, “lead janitor” and manager of Cult Classic Brewery Rohry Flood wanted to take the brewery’s signature concept art to the next level by painting a large mural on the west side of the building.

Flood said the mural concept was always part of his design idea; however, the decision to “jump” on the project was as recent as this past winter.

Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

