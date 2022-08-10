ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert & Steve Lacy Get Matching Tattoos

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West , Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy are clearly closer than most fans realize. The three trending artists recently connected to get some new ink together, and it's attracting some attention.

On Tuesday night, August 9, singer-songwriter Steve Lacy took to Instagram to share a photo of him, Uzi and Ye displaying their new matching tattoos. All three extend their left arms while showing off the fresh ink, which reads "We here forever technically." The mirror selfie was snapped by tattoo artist Mez Afram , who may or may not have etched the phrase on all three musicians.

The new ink comes a few weeks after Kanye West expressed his appreciation for Lacy's music on social media. Last month, iHeartRadio's latest On The Verge Artist delivered his second studio album Gemini Rights and received plenty of praise from various artists like Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange). In the comments of Lacy's Instagram post about the album, Ye let him know what he thought about the LP.

"Album is beautiful," Ye commented. "One of the most inspiring people on the planet."

While Uzi and Lacy may have just connected recently, the "Space Cadet" rapper has been tight with West for several years now. Although they've collaborated on songs in the past, their friendship was tested last year when Uzi jokingly referred to Ye as a "fake pastor" on Twitter. He eventually deleted the critical tweet and told fans to "chill" when they accused him of being mad about not appearing his Donda album.

“Chill bro before he don’t send my head bag mask thing,” Uzi replied to a Twitter user.

Now Uzi, Ye and Lacy are bound by link to remain friends forever. Check out their new matching tattoos above.

Comments / 0

