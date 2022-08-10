ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here's Why Fans Think An *NSYNC Reunion Could Happen

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGZGl_0hBwwXuq00
Photo: Getty Images

Is an *NSYNC reunion in the works? That's what some fans are thinking after JC Chasez shared a new video tagging his fellow boybanders.

Chasez finally joined TikTok on Tuesday (August 9), sharing his first — and possibly only, based on one of his comments — video to the platform. In the clip, he can be seen sitting at a table as someone directs the camera toward him, before he grabs the camera for himself and simply stares into it for a couple seconds.

The video then cuts to a new angle, where Chasez, still unsure of the app, jokingly says, "How does this s--- work?" *NSYNC's iconic song "Bye, Bye, Bye" fittingly closes out the video.

@jc_chasez

Am i doing this right? @iamckirkpatrick @lancebass @justintimberlake @joeyfatone

♬ original sound - JC_Chasez

While just sharing a new look into his life and birthday celebrations would be interesting enough, the caption to the video is what really caught the attention of fans. After asking, "Am I doing this right?," he tagged each of his fellow *NSYNC members in the video, becoming the final piece in the quintet to make it to TikTok. He joins Justin Timberlake , Joey Fatone , Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass , the latter of whom has a fairly big presence on the platform .

By tagging the others, Chasez cause some views to speculate about an *NSYNC reunion, with one user writing, "Looks like y'all got 4 of the guys back and hanging out. Possible NSYNC reunion soon? Vegas possibly?" alongside a fingers-crossed emoji. Another fan excitedly commented, "OMG IT'S HAPPENING!!!!! EVERYBODY STAY CALM!!" Commenters also were loving his new "silver fox" look, telling him he "has aged like fine wine."

This isn't the first time the legendary '90s boy band has sparked rumors of a possible reunion . Earlier this year, three members got together at a wedding to perform one of their biggest hits — complete with choreography and help from the bride .

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy