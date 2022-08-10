Here's Why Fans Think An *NSYNC Reunion Could Happen

Photo: Getty Images

Is an *NSYNC reunion in the works? That's what some fans are thinking after JC Chasez shared a new video tagging his fellow boybanders.

Chasez finally joined TikTok on Tuesday (August 9), sharing his first — and possibly only, based on one of his comments — video to the platform. In the clip, he can be seen sitting at a table as someone directs the camera toward him, before he grabs the camera for himself and simply stares into it for a couple seconds.

The video then cuts to a new angle, where Chasez, still unsure of the app, jokingly says, "How does this s--- work?" *NSYNC's iconic song "Bye, Bye, Bye" fittingly closes out the video.

While just sharing a new look into his life and birthday celebrations would be interesting enough, the caption to the video is what really caught the attention of fans. After asking, "Am I doing this right?," he tagged each of his fellow *NSYNC members in the video, becoming the final piece in the quintet to make it to TikTok. He joins Justin Timberlake , Joey Fatone , Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass , the latter of whom has a fairly big presence on the platform .

By tagging the others, Chasez cause some views to speculate about an *NSYNC reunion, with one user writing, "Looks like y'all got 4 of the guys back and hanging out. Possible NSYNC reunion soon? Vegas possibly?" alongside a fingers-crossed emoji. Another fan excitedly commented, "OMG IT'S HAPPENING!!!!! EVERYBODY STAY CALM!!" Commenters also were loving his new "silver fox" look, telling him he "has aged like fine wine."

This isn't the first time the legendary '90s boy band has sparked rumors of a possible reunion . Earlier this year, three members got together at a wedding to perform one of their biggest hits — complete with choreography and help from the bride .