Have you seen him? Fife police ask for public’s help to find missing man

A 19-year-old man was recently reported missing in Fife. Police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Dacion Tucker was last seen Monday in Fife during the early morning, according to a bulletin from Fife Police Department . The man was reported missing by his mother, who told police Tucker lives with autism and is highly functioning.

Tucker was described by police as a 6-foot-2 African American man who is 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he left by himself without shoes or any personal belongings.

Police asked anyone who sees him to contact Fife police at 253-922-6633.