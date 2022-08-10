ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fife, WA

Have you seen him? Fife police ask for public’s help to find missing man

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxgJL_0hBwwJnu00

A 19-year-old man was recently reported missing in Fife. Police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Dacion Tucker was last seen Monday in Fife during the early morning, according to a bulletin from Fife Police Department . The man was reported missing by his mother, who told police Tucker lives with autism and is highly functioning.

Tucker was described by police as a 6-foot-2 African American man who is 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he left by himself without shoes or any personal belongings.

Police asked anyone who sees him to contact Fife police at 253-922-6633.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rentonreporter.com

Renton Police seek public assistance for recent homicide

The Renton Police Department is asking for further public assistance in a recent homicide case. One Wednesday July 27th, a male victim was shot and killed in the 900 Block of Houser Way N. According to a press release from Renton CPC Cyndie Morris, the attack did not appear to be random and the suspect, or suspects, may be linked with a vehicle.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Fife, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Fife, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man charged with assault after police standoff at apartment complex

A 67-year-old Kent man faces second-degree assault and felony harassment charges after he allegedly threatened two neighbors with a gun. The incident led to a more than four-hour standoff Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Olympic Skyline Apartments, 10125 SE 235th Pl., before the Valley SWAT team took the man into custody.
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police Dept#Mental Health#Fife Police Department#African American
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
KOMO News

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with Kent police

KENT, Wash. — A man is in custody after holding a standoff with police for several hours. The Kent Police Department said it was initially called to the Olympic Skyline Apartments in the 10000 block of SE 253 Pl. around 11 a.m. for reports of someone threatening others with a weapon.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

SWAT team helps arrests armed suspect barricaded inside Kent apartment

KENT, Wash. - Kent police have arrested a suspect they say pointed a gun at a neighbor before running into his apartment and barricading himself inside. Officers responded to the Olympic Skyline Apartments on SE 253 Pl around 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 for reporters of a threat involving a weapon. Witnesses told police that a man had been arguing with his neighbors earlier, and pointed a gun at them.
KENT, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
3K+
Followers
272
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy