CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s
The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
Logan Health Helps Out Shelby
Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
1 In 83 Infants Need Transfusions!
According to America's Blood Centers (ABC,) transfusions are NEEDED in 1 out of every 83 infant deliveries, while at the same time, on average, only 3% of the United States population donates blood each year! Here's your chance...Conrad's having a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, from 11, to 5, down at the Conrad Mission Church. Please keep in mind, on average, every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS blood. Hope you can to by & donate the "Gift of Life" tomorrow afternoon...
Toole County Student Drive Rolls On
Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
Valier’s Does It The 11th Time
Valier's 11 Annual All Town Garage Sale's coming up 2 weeks from this weekend, on the Saturday, the 20th. If you'd like to get in on the garage sale action, please call Linda at 590 4942. There's a $15, fee to cover advertising, but don't worry about a thing, listings & maps WILL be made available. Let's all go "garage saling" on Saturday, the 29th! *BTW," "garage saling" IS a term & it refers to those of us who frequent garage sales.
This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students
Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
Browning Legion Needs HELP
American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
Teton County 4-H Award Winners Announced
Bellamy Beadle, daughter of Jane Wolery and Darren Beadle, is the recipient of the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship. Beadle is a member of the Old Agency 4-H Club. She has been involved in a variety of 4-H projects and events throughout the years. She has served as a 4-H Camp Counselor, served as her club president for several years, and was a Teton County 4-H Ambassador.
Pondera County Adopts BAN
The Pondera County Commissioners have now adopted a ban on open burning until current conditions change. ALL burning permits are suspended with NO open burning permitted in Pondera County. Campfires will be allowed ONLY in approved fire pits. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on & off, are used in an area that's bare & cleared of ALL overhead & surrounding flammable materials within 4 feet of the device. The bottom line here is, the public's reminded to use some good common sense when having a fire in an approved fire pit. Please make sure to have fire suppression measures available when having your outdoor activities. Don't worry about a thing...conditions WILL continue to be monitored on a daily basis & restrictions WILL be lifted when our fire officials declare it safe. KSEN/K96 FM will continue to keep you updated as conditions change, hopefully for the better...
Conrad Cowboys Set For Missoula
The Conrad Cowboys 1st game of the season is 2 weeks from this weekend, when they travel over to Missoula. The Cowboys will play Missoula Loyola on Saturday night, the last Saturday of the month, the 27th. The Conrad boosters are ready go go too...the booster club meets this Monday evening, the 15th, at 6:30, at CHS. ALL parents are invited to attend. GO COWBOYS!
