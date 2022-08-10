ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
abc7amarillo.com

Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
The Amarillo Pioneer

Public Hearings on Amarillo Tax Rate & Budget Cancelled

According to public notices on the City of Amarillo website, the public hearings on the city’s 2022/2023 budget and tax hike scheduled for August 16th and August 19th have been cancelled. The hearings were scheduled by Amarillo City Council during last Tuesday’s meeting. The public hearing on the...
B106

The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas

His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
abc7amarillo.com

Largest regional educator conference of the year taking place in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The largest regional educator conference of the year hosted by Region 16 helps prepare teachers and administrators for the upcoming school year. ABC 7 News attended the annual Fall Kickoff at the Amarillo Civic Center, to see what educators are facing as summer break is almost over.
abc7amarillo.com

WATCH: Funeral mass for former Amarillo Bishop John Yanta

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The funeral mass for former Amarillo Bishop John W. Yanta was held Thursday. Yanta died Saturday at age 90. Pope John Paul II named Yanta Bishop of the Amarillo Diocese on Jan. 21, 1997. He served the Amarillo Diocese from 1997 to 2008.
KFDA

City of Lefors notifies residents of boil water notice

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Lefors says they have placed a boil water notice yesterday. The water boil was put into place because of a security breach of Lefors Municipal Water ground storage tank. According to Texas Commision on Environmental Quality, you should boil your water for two...
96.9 KISS FM

Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.

It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
canyonnews.com

Canyon area hits rainfall jackpot

While City of Canyon officials reviewed drought initiatives, ultimately deciding not to impose Phase 1 of the Drought Contingency plan, weather conditions were forming to bring much needed rainfall to our drought-stricken area. Amarillo removed the Phase 1 voluntary drought contingency plan they had implemented. In a 72-hour period, Canyon...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
