Michigan State

wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America

The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce

Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan Made Brands

Michigan is home to some very iconic brands. From food and drinks to cars and home appliances Michigan has left its mark on the world. These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan-Made Brands. Better Made Snack Foods. In 1930, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano purchased a potato chip factory...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
