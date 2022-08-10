Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Kirby can wear a Kirby car cake hat in Kirby’s Dream Buffet
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is headed to Nintendo Switch next week, sending Kirby into a land of oversized sweets. The stated goal is to compete against other Kirbys to eat multiples of his weight in strawberries, but, folks, the true goal here is unlocking this hat that looks like a cake that looks like Kirby as a car from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Of all the decorative food-themed hats that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will offer players — a swirl of whipped cream, a hamburger with a bun that has Kirby’s face on it — it will be nigh-impossible to top the Car-Mouth Cake, as Nintendo calls it.
Polygon
Why video game horses are so hard to animate
As a self-professed horse girl, I’ve always appreciated when video games gives me the chance to ride. But what goes into getting humankind’s favorite, majestic, finger-nail strutting freaks of nature into video games?. It’s a lot harder than it sounds. Horses, like all quadrupeds, are much more challenging...
Polygon
Sea of Thieves’ Captaincy update is the dolly dress-up I’ve craved
Sea of Thieves has continually been updated since its launch, bringing in everything from spectral phantoms and coral beasts to Jack Sparrow and Spanish fleets. But the most recent Captaincy update, which launched at the start of August along with season 7, may be one of the most impactful updates yet. Captaincy allows players to name and decorate their own ship, sell to a special vendor, and otherwise flex their status on the high seas. It’s the first update to really shine the spotlight on other players, and it makes the Sea feel so much more alive.
Polygon
Dragon Ball characters come to Fortnite later this month
Dragon Ball characters are finally coming to Fortnite, Epic revealed via Twitter on Thursday morning. The announcement tweet shows Shenron — the glowing wish dragon that’s summoned out of the titular dragon balls — floating over what looks like the Reality Tree. The skins will come to the game on Aug. 16, although we don’t know which characters will make an appearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
The most chaotic board games from Gen Con 2022
Gen Con 2022 felt like coming home for me. After nearly two decades attending board gaming’s Super Bowl, I’ve developed some very close friends that I enjoy seeing every year. Going two years without renewing those relationships was entirely too long. This year, after the vendor floor closed, we weren’t interested in playing the latest Euro-style game, or a campaign in a box, or a big, sprawling Ameritrash strategy game. We just wanted to have a lark, and the selection of new games on offer perfectly suited our needs.
Polygon
How quickly does Marvel’s Spider-Man load on PC, Steam Deck, PS4, and PS5?
Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great superhero game for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. And with its recent PC release, it’s available to a whole new legion of Spidey fans. Since Marvel’s Spider-Man is now playable across three platforms (and Steam Deck, which is basically a platform...
Polygon
MultiVersus season 1 release date announced, along with Morty’s debut
MultiVersus’ season 1 begins Aug. 15 and Morty (of Rick and Morty) joins the roster of Warner Bros.’ ensemble Smash-like fighting game on Aug. 23, according to the game’s official Twitter account. It ends up being a delay of about a week; originally Player First Games planned...
Polygon
Survival horror game Alone in the Dark is getting a remake
Alone in the Dark, the seminal survivor horror game from 1992, is being reimagined and remade, publisher THQ Nordic announced Friday. The new Alone in the Dark will send players back to 1920s New Orleans and the original game’s Derceto Manor, where Lovecraftian horrors await. Developing the new Alone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Anime’s wildest creator is back with the ecstatic, rebellious rock opera Inu-Oh
Considering the freeform, forward-thinking nature of Masaaki Yuasa’s animated work, it’s funny that his latest film, Inu-Oh, starts by looking backward. The Science Saru studio co-founder and director of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken! and Ride Your Wave crosses several centuries in the first minute of Inu-Oh, starting in the modern day and rewinding hundreds of years in one spot, with buildings unmaking themselves in front of viewers’ eyes. That fast-paced deconstruction and reconstruction of history is just a taste of what’s to come: The movie packs a lot into a compact run time. Exploring a hidden faux-history of art and authoritarianism, Inu-Oh is an exciting, even melancholy exploration of where these two elements overlap and clash. It’s a psychedelic, bombastic rock opera, but amid all the energy, Yuasa ponders what stories have been lost as society’s more controlling elements attempt to control how art is made and distributed.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world adventure set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, originally given a holiday 2022 release window, is now a 2023 game. On Friday, publisher Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software announced a delay and new release date for Hogwarts Legacy: Feb. 10, 2023. “The team is...
Comments / 0