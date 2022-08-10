Mobile apps all too often ask for permissions they have no business asking for. You've probably noticed some of your Android apps asking for permissions that are excessive and completely unrelated to the app's actual utility -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. When an app asks for more permissions than it needs, it's usually so the company behind the app can collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO