Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
3 Offers That Cut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's Price Down to Size
Samsung unveiled its next generation of foldable phones during its Unpacked event Wednesday and, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is competitive in price with other flagship phones, the tablet-phone hybrid Galaxy Z Fold 4 retains its whopping $1,800 starting price. Given that you can buy both of the best smartphones on the market for that price these days, some had hoped that this year's Fold would come in a little lower.
CNET
7 Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Android's Performance
No matter which Android phone you have -- Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or Motorola -- there's always room to improve its performance, and that usually requires a bit of maintenance on your part. Underneath the hood you'll find the settings you can configure to help your Android run better, but...
CNET
Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only
Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
CNET
Save up to $400 on LG TVs at Best Buy -- Today Only
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has some great deals on LG smart TVs. You can save up to $400 off select models, so it's a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system. But these offers will end tonight. We've highlighted our favorite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020): Comparing the Foldables
Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020) Galaxy Z Flip 4 Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip Display size, resolution, aspect ratio Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1080 pixels; 22:9) Cover Screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED; (2,640x1,080 pixels); External: 1.9-inch AMOLED (512x260-pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080-pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112-pixels Pixel density TBC 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging); Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 171.1mm Hinge: ~15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded:72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm Folded: 75.9 x 87.3 x 15.7 ~ 17.2mm / Unfolded: 75.9 x 167.3 x 6.8 ~7.1mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 187g; 6.59 oz 6.46 oz; 183g 6.46 oz; 183g Mobile software Android 12 Android 11 Android 10 Camera 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K (HDR 10+) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (64-bit octa-core) RAM/Storage 8GB+ 128GB/256GB/512GB 8GB + 128GB/ 256GB 8GB + 256GB Expandable storage None None None Battery/Charger 3,700 mAh 3,300 mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor Side Side Power button Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No Special features IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, 15W fast charging Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Price (USD) $1,000 $1,000 (128GB); $1,050 (256GB) $1,380 Price (GBP) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £1,300 Price (AUD) AU$1,499 (128GB); AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$2,499 (128GB); AU$2,649 Converts to AU$2,067.
CNET
iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up
The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
CNET
Disney Plus to Raise Prices by $3 a Month as It Launches Tier with Ads
Disney Plus will raise its US prices in December as it launches a new ad-supported tier of its streaming service, the company said Wednesday. Hulu prices are going up, too. Currently in the US, Disney Plus' ad-free subscription is $8 a month. Starting Dec. 8, the ad-free subscription will go up $3 a month to $11. Simultaneously, the new ad-based membership will launch at $8 a month, the same price that Disney Plus subscribers are paying now to watch ad free.
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Disney Plus Price Is Going Up $3 This Year. Here's How to Cancel Your Subscription
Disney Plus is raising its prices by $3 in December, and adding a new ad-supported tier. If you don't want to pay the additional cost for commercial-free viewing ($11) or keep the $8 plan you've got now, which will soon have ads, you can cancel your subscription. However, the steps you need to take to end your service depends on how you signed up in the first place.
CNET
Stop Giving Your Android Apps Invasive Permissions
Mobile apps all too often ask for permissions they have no business asking for. You've probably noticed some of your Android apps asking for permissions that are excessive and completely unrelated to the app's actual utility -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. When an app asks for more permissions than it needs, it's usually so the company behind the app can collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.
CNET
What Is the Real Cost of Setting Up an Amazon Alexa Smart Home?
Amazon Alexa devices are everywhere. Since 2014, with the release of the original Echo smart speaker, the tech giant has been at the forefront of smart home innovation with over 100 million devices sold. Alexa is the premier voice assistant that runs smart home automation, and Amazon has steadily introduced more of these devices with simple voice commands that will turn off lights, play music, start the coffee maker, schedule a doctor's appointment and more. Sounds great, right?
CNET
Meta to Test End-to-End Encryption on Messenger
Meta will test new end-to-end encryption features on its Messenger app in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post Thursday. Some users of the app will have their messages encrypted end to end by default and have the ability to store encrypted backups of their messages. The...
CNET
Get Free Pokemon During the Pokemon World Championships
The 2022 Pokemon World Championships kick off on Aug. 18, and the Pokemon Company is celebrating by giving away two free Pokemon for the Pokemon Sword and Shield games. Fans who attend the World Championships in-person in London will be able to receive a free Sinistea. This particular Pokemon comes equipped with a Moomoo Milk and knows Celebrate, a move it typically cannot learn in the games.
CNET
This 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV Is Down to Its Lowest Price Yet at 41% Off
Gone are the days of TV antennas and cables, now we're all about flat screens with Wi-Fi. Amazon Fire TVs take it to another level with built-in Alexa. This hands-free TV doesn't even require a remote, allowing you to dive into entertainment using just your voice. There are five different sizes to choose from, but right now, the 43-inch TV is 41% off.
CNET
Here's What a Cheap (But Good Enough) Projector Looks Like
The Vimgo P10 is an ultra-budget 1080p projector. It works surprisingly well for the price. The P10's biggest strength and many of its weaknesses all stem from its simple but large lens. It's bright with good contrast, but the picture gets darker and blurrier toward the edges. There's an HDMI...
CNET
Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can Get a Shiny Grimmsnarl for a Limited Time
A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Until Aug. 21, Impidimp and its evolved forms, Morgrem and Grimmsnarl, are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. In addition, players have a chance to encounter a...
CNET
Labor Day Sales 2022: Date and Deals We Expect to See
We're only a few weeks away from Labor Day, which means Labor Day sales will be kicking off soon. Arriving ahead of Black Friday, Labor Day sales give you an early opportunity to save on a range of products across major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot and more.
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
CARS・
CNET
Streaming Problems? How to Fix Buffering on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
There's nothing quite as disappointing as sitting down to watch TV only to find a spinning icon followed by a warning that your Internet speed is too slow to stream. When everyone in your house tries to watch their own show on Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, especially while someone else is on a Zoom call, you may experience buffering, pauses and reduced video quality that make watching your show a pain -- or impossible.
CNET
Discord Fans: Say Bye to That 'Android Support Coming Soon' Message
Discord's Android app might have caused some users some frustration in the past. Sometimes Android users would see a message that reads "Android support coming soon" after an update was released while iOS and desktop users enjoyed new features. But that message might be a thing of the past. Discord...
Comments / 0