Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
lincolntimesnews.com

An Apple Pageant like no other: A new Apple Queen is crowned and for the first time in the history of the pageant, two contestants tie for second runner up.

LINCOLNTON – It was a Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant that went down in history. More than $18,000 in scholarships was awarded and there was a tie for second runner up. This has never happened in the history of the pageant, according to Director Erica Miller. The new...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day – Intern Heads back to School

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today was our summer intern Chloe Caudle’s last day at CN2. You may have seen her running around the tri-county with some of our reporters. She’s heading back to college at Loyola University, New Orleans where she’s working towards a degree in journalism.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Veterans’ Fishing and Fellowship Day set for October

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another opportunity to get veterans together is happening on the water. York County Fishing with Veterans is gearing up for its next fishing trip in October. Fishing with Veterans is all about getting veterans together for fellowship and fun while providing a peaceful...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed

Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
idesignarch.com

Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence

This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Aeronautica Landing in Carowinds in 2023

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds will be kicking off its 50th Anniversary Season in 2023 with several high flying adventure rides. CN2 takes us into the new area called Aeronautica Landing paying tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation. In Aeronautica Landing guests...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening

Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
DAVIDSON, NC

