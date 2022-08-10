Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Find Your Home on Wheels at Travel Camp
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Travel Camp of Rock Hill is a new RV shop in Rock Hill. In the video above, host Renee O’Neil learns more about what the new store has to offer!
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Discussing Lancaster’s Future, Hispanic Community Receiving Relief, Back To School Happenings
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several Lancaster County government agencies met today to discuss the future of the County. Officials from the state level to the city level discussed many topics concerning the county, but the common theme was controlling the growth in the area. The Libre Initiative,...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
lincolntimesnews.com
An Apple Pageant like no other: A new Apple Queen is crowned and for the first time in the history of the pageant, two contestants tie for second runner up.
LINCOLNTON – It was a Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant that went down in history. More than $18,000 in scholarships was awarded and there was a tie for second runner up. This has never happened in the history of the pageant, according to Director Erica Miller. The new...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Intern Heads back to School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today was our summer intern Chloe Caudle’s last day at CN2. You may have seen her running around the tri-county with some of our reporters. She’s heading back to college at Loyola University, New Orleans where she’s working towards a degree in journalism.
cn2.com
Veterans’ Fishing and Fellowship Day set for October
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another opportunity to get veterans together is happening on the water. York County Fishing with Veterans is gearing up for its next fishing trip in October. Fishing with Veterans is all about getting veterans together for fellowship and fun while providing a peaceful...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
country1037fm.com
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
WCNC
This year, education at South Carolina colleges could become more affordable. Here's how
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina college students have something to celebrate as they get ready to start classes. The state’s Commission on Higher Education announced need-based grants are increasing by 40% this academic year, meaning more money in the pockets of students and parents. This year, the...
idesignarch.com
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence
This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
cn2.com
Aeronautica Landing in Carowinds in 2023
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds will be kicking off its 50th Anniversary Season in 2023 with several high flying adventure rides. CN2 takes us into the new area called Aeronautica Landing paying tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation. In Aeronautica Landing guests...
More Charlotte parents moving children to private schools
Wednesday was the new Fine Arts Center opening act at Charlotte Catholic High School.
WBTV
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
Down to 9: UCSO narrows potential names for new pup
After reviewing thousands of suggested names for their newest K-9, they have nine left.
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
businesstodaync.com
Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening
Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
WBTV
Tepper’s GT Real Estate offers $82 million to pay off Rock Hill bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Tepper’s GT Real Estate has announced a new plan to pay everyone in the bakruptcy case of the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. The announcement from GT Real Estate came on the eve of a court hearing to determine whether GT...
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
