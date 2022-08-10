Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
WLOS.com
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
WLOS.com
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
WLOS.com
Street Tiques Asheville celebrates 50th anniversary with annual car show
Asheville — (WLOS) If you were driving in west Asheville Saturday afternoon you may have found yourself gawking at the American muscle roaring by you on the road. Street Tiques Asheville held its 16th annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show at Trinity Baptist Church. More than 300 cars entered...
WLOS.com
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
WLOS.com
Asheville Parks & Recreation
Teens take over Pack Square Park for a back to school party with music, dancing, giveaways, games, inflatables, photo booths, surprises and appearances from special guests. "Tha After Party" takes place immediately after the United for Youth Block Party and gives teens a chance to enjoy the final days of summer and prepare for a new school year. Asheville Parks & Recreation invites the entire community to join the celebration to show support for young adults who are the future of our city. For more information, please visit https://www.ashevillenc.gov/department/parks-recreation/
WLOS.com
'A memory I'll never forget': Gold Star families now welcomed on Blue Ridge Honor Flights
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Honor Flights will now extend a welcoming offer to families of soldiers who paid the ultimate price -- Gold Star families. Since 2016, Blue Ridge Honor Flights have soared from Asheville to Washington, D.C., carrying American heroes from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to visit their respective memorials.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas
This episode takes us to the North Carolina mountain town of Brevard, visiting a little place that plays a big part in honoring those who have donned a uniform in service to our country. Welcome to the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas. Founded in 2016, this museum was created...
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Dept. hosts week of K-9 testing, certification for dogs, handlers
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — K-9 officers and their dogs are in Waynesville for a week of trials and testing. The U.S. Police K-9 Association works with the Waynesville Police Department to test dogs in their abilities to help with law enforcement. The trials include obedience and searches for people...
WLOS.com
Nearing end of summer, lifeguard shortage continues to force pools to limit hours
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the summer months heating up, one might think all the lifeguard jobs have long been claimed. That's far from the case, however -- both nationwide and locally. Lifeguards are in short supply all around the country this year because of low unemployment numbers and...
WLOS.com
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
WLOS.com
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
WLOS.com
Shop-owner reflects on Asheville's once thriving hub of Black-owned businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — August marks Black Business Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black businesses are on the rise. In Asheville, Market and Eagle Street were known as "The Block" or East End — the hub of thriving Black businesses. This was before gentrification and urban renewal pushed them out, according to local activists.
WLOS.com
'People have to start caring more': Community meeting to address water quality issues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of the French Broad River in the Asheville area is now designated as impaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. “The impairment is indicating that there are water quality issues in about 19 miles of the French Broad from Long...
WLOS.com
'Earliest detection is best,' a new firefighter app aims to better track cancer risks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the deadlier than fire, on-the-job danger every firefighter faces - cancer. The CDC has found cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters, and the World Health Organization has now defined firefighting as a cancer-causing profession. In May 2021, News 13...
WLOS.com
Hometown Heroes hiring event designed to draw candidates to open 1st responder jobs
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hometown Heroes hiring event happened Thursday at Isothermal Community College. The event was designed for people who are interested in working in law enforcement or emergency services. Right now, many departments are struggling with a lack of staff. Leaders said these career paths are...
WLOS.com
Residents call for transparency after meetings for Duke substation proposal canceled
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents are calling for transparency and communication after Duke Energy and the city of Asheville came to a "mutual agreement" to cancel the Aug. 11 and Aug. 22 community meetings regarding a controversial substation proposal. To meet growing energy needs in downtown Asheville, Duke Energy...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Macon County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing his infant son five years ago. Jesse Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of 3-month-old Liam. The boy died in May of 2017. An autopsy showed the baby died from asphyxia and smothering and that he had head injuries.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
WLOS.com
Students, families kick off school year with free back to school 'bash' in Madison County
Madison County is welcoming students back to class in a major way. Several vendors and organizations teamed up for a Back-to-School Bash at the Madison County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 13. The event featured food, inflatables, games and prizes -- all at no cost to attendees. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
