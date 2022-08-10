Read full article on original website
Related
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County announces 2022 Outstanding Women of Burlington County selections
Ten Burlington County women will be recognized for their leadership and service to their communities during this year’s 2022 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards reception. For more than two decades the Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council has honored county women for their contributions to elevating women and making...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Atlantic City man admits to rapes that impregnated two young sisters
An Atlantic City man admitted to sexually assaulting two young sisters, which resulted in the births of three babies. Isaiah Banks-Carey, now 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault on the girls who were as young as 11 at the time. He faces 25 years in state...
Residents Will Be Able To Recycle Clothing
BRICK – Do you have a pile of clothes that you no longer wear or need? Well now is the time to clean out your closet!. Mayor John G. Ducey has announced the Township’s partnership with Helpsy providing a free and easy home pickup for locals to recycle their clothes.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance
LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: BUILDING ON THE ROCK COMMUNITY CHURCH LEARN ABOUT A HERO
Yesterday, Building on the Rock Community Church invited us to come on by for the annual Summer Vacation Bible School! This year’s theme was “Celebrating Heroes.” Officer Jordan Weed had the privilege of speaking to members of the church and showing off her patrol vehicle and gear to the kids! Thank you for the invite!
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
midjersey.news
August 11, 2022
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at adult residential community in NJ
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an adult residential community in New Jersey Friday morning that left a married couple in their 80s dead.
Counseling Center Opens On Joint Base
JOINT BASE-MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – Service personnel at the base now have a new access point for certain special services at the base thanks to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). That agency partnered with the Department of Defense to open a Vet Center Community Access Point on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst...
Hero NJ cop saves woman in wheelchair from house fire
The flames and smoke were tearing through the house in Hasbrouck Heights when the cops arrived. Police Officer Christopher Connors didn't hesitate to run into the home knowing there were people still inside. According to a report from the Daily Voice, the officer was met by an elderly family member...
People and pups come together to support Monmouth County SPCA Fur Ball Gala
The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2022 Fur Ball Gala on July 21 at the Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury. The event was held in honor of the life and community philanthropy of Larry Hesse and MCSPCA leadership described the evening as “an extraordinary success.”. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter
On Tuesday August 02, 2022 at 11pm, Officer J. Ganley arrived at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue southbound and Ocean Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred while vehicle was stopped at the traffic light and got rear ended. Driver Servando Hernandez-Mendez 31 years old of Toms River, NJ was arrested for DUI, charged and summonses were issued:
NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property
A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
How PAWsome Is This? New Dog Park Confirmed For Ocean County, NJ
Get ready because a lot more doggy puns are coming. Why? Because I have good news for Ocean County dog owners. According to Shorebeat.com, a new dog park is coming to Toms River!. The canine-friendly area is going to be built at the already existing Silverton Park. Just like every...
News Transcript
Marlboro, NJ
315
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/
Comments / 0