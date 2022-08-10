ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents Will Be Able To Recycle Clothing

BRICK – Do you have a pile of clothes that you no longer wear or need? Well now is the time to clean out your closet!. Mayor John G. Ducey has announced the Township’s partnership with Helpsy providing a free and easy home pickup for locals to recycle their clothes.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance

LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: BUILDING ON THE ROCK COMMUNITY CHURCH LEARN ABOUT A HERO

Yesterday, Building on the Rock Community Church invited us to come on by for the annual Summer Vacation Bible School! This year’s theme was “Celebrating Heroes.” Officer Jordan Weed had the privilege of speaking to members of the church and showing off her patrol vehicle and gear to the kids! Thank you for the invite!
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old

A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
midjersey.news

August 11, 2022

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The West Windsor Police Blotter for July 2022. LOCATION OCCURRED: U.S. Route 1 & Alexander Rd. WHO: (ARRESTED, INJURED, DRIVER, VICTIM, OTHER) DETAILS: Ptl. Mangone initiated a stop on a gray Hyundai sedan for an improper lane change. During the stop, Vito Messina was found to have warrants for his arrest from Ewing, Hamilton, and Trenton. Messina was processed at WWPD Headquarters and then transported to the Hamilton Police Department where he was turned over to them on their warrant.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Counseling Center Opens On Joint Base

JOINT BASE-MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – Service personnel at the base now have a new access point for certain special services at the base thanks to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). That agency partnered with the Department of Defense to open a Vet Center Community Access Point on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst...
LAKEHURST, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter

On Tuesday August 02, 2022 at 11pm, Officer J. Ganley arrived at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue southbound and Ocean Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred while vehicle was stopped at the traffic light and got rear ended. Driver Servando Hernandez-Mendez 31 years old of Toms River, NJ was arrested for DUI, charged and summonses were issued:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
