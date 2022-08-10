Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Updated: Suspect wanted in connection to shot fired incident arrested after standoff in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man wanted in connection to an unusual shot fired incident has been arrested after a standoff in Sioux Falls, authorities say. Update: According to Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Elliot Jay Bird was involved in multiple serious crimes and had a $250,000 warrant for his arrest regarding Terroristic Threats. According to court documents, during the incident Wednesday, a witness says the driver told him if he was with the government he was “going to kill them because they took my brother.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area of West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue was closed briefly on Saturday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash in the area. Crews were called to the intersection near 85th and Louise around 5:45 Saturday evening for reports of an...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities in Lincoln County search for missing 13-year-old
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Mellonie Read is listed as a runaway. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact...
gowatertown.net
SDHP looking for man who fired shotgun into the air in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in the Sioux Falls area in locating a male who fired a gun into the air Wednesday morning. At 8:30 a.m., the person was observed...
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
KELOLAND TV
Man looking for state employee believed to be connected to police shooting, court documents say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents explain a connection between the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night and the man accused of firing a gun into the air after asking some people if they were state employees. Thursday night, authorities arrested Elliot Bird following a standoff. Police say officers...
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon east of Madison. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 19 just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office reported that 68-year-old LeRoy Struck of Tea was driving north on Highway...
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
wnax.com
Law Enforcement Asking for the Publics Help
Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls this week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public….. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders….. Milstead says another growing...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
kynt1450.com
Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota
Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police chief, sheriff say violent crime spike has many reasons
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum did not mince words when describing the city’s fifth shooting involving an officer in less than five months, an unprecedented surge. ”These people are trying to kill our officers,” Thum said, “and that is something we...
nwestiowa.com
Teen hurt when car strikes rear of semi
LARCHWOOD—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 9:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and 110th Street about three miles north of Larchwood. Nineteen-year-old Isaac Nicholas Koch of Larchwood was following too closely when his 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix struck the rear...
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
