Danny Abshier enters 30th season at Prairie Grove

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Prairie Grove Tigers from the 5A-West Conference.

By Steve Andrews | Photo by Sadie Rucker

PRAIRIE GROVE TIGERS

HEAD COACH

Danny Abshier, 30th season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 9-3

League record: 6-1, 2nd in 4A-1

Playoffs: Lost to Lamar 24-23 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

KEY PLAYERS DEPARTED

WR/DB Landon Semrad - All-State selection who was present all over the field. Signed with Missouri Southern State in Joplin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior DL Ryder Orr - All-State selection who brings pressure to the middle of the defensive line.

Senior QB Camden Patterson - A part-time starter a year ago, he will now hold the keys.

Senior FB/LB Coner Whetsell - Will be a key factor in the Wing-T attack.

Senior HB/S Ethan Miller - Will heavily be counted on, offensively and defensively.

Junior WR/CB Conner Hubbs - The team’s primary receiver and pass defenders.

OUTLOOK

Danny Abshier is set to embark on his 30th season as the head coach at Prairie Grove, the longest current tenure at one school in the state. But this will be the first year that Abshier and the Tigers will complete in Class 5A, after ascending from the 4A ranks a season ago. The challenge will be finding a way to compete against teams with deeper rosters.

“We are going to have to use the most of our rest time, burn the clock and make first downs,” he said. “But we have also had to do that in the past against certain teams. With so many two-way players, we just have to make sure our guys are in the best shape they can be in. We just don’t have enough players to have two separate platoons for offense and defense.”

Abshier spent three years as an assistant with the Tigers, before taking the reins as head coach in 1993, and has proceeded to crank out a record of 218-120-2 over that span. Prairie Grove has advanced to the state semifinals five times and played in the 2015 state championship game. And although he has seen the number of players increase nearly 30 percent at the seventh-grade level, the numbers on the varsity will be a challenge to start with.

Prairie Grove will again operate the Wing-T offense with senior quarterback Camden Patterson, who split time as the starter a year ago, back under center. “I like his coolness back there,” Abshier said. “He’s a level-headed kid that doesn’t get over-excited back there. He’s getting bigger and gaining a little bit of mussel, and I don’t think we have really allowed him to show his athleticism. But he wants to run it more now, and we are working on passing more than we ever have.”

Abshier is also relinquishing play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Mason Pinkley. “Now, I can move into an actual head-coaching role, where I can help with the offense and defense,” he explained. “Usually, when you are a head coach at a smaller school you are just doing the offense, but I will now also coach the defensive line because that was my position.”

Fortunately for the Tigers, they return four starters on the offensive line, including all-state selection Ryder Orr, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound senior, who will again lead the charge on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Offensively, he will be joined up front by seniors Chayton Smith, Corbin Bowlin, and James Moss, with senior Jaymon Rowe also joining the crew. Tight end Matthew Velasco, a physical 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior will again be a key part of the offensive gameplan.

Senior fullback Coner Whetsell will join Patterson in the backfield, as will junior Joe Simms, who will transition from playing fullback to being the new wingback. Junior Conner Hubbs will be the primary wide receiver but will also see time at halfback with senior Ethan Miller. Abshier also expects sophomore Jace Moore to make a push for time at halfback or receiver.

Prairie Grove also promoted Nik Paroubek to defensive coordinator after the departure of Craig Laird, who left to take the head-coaching job at Hulbert, Okla. And after longtime assistant John Elder stepped down to focus on teaching, the Tigers also brought back alum Matt Chandler, who was the defensive coordinator at Cedarville and will assist with the defense. “Our staff now has six coaches on staff to coach 7th-12th grades, which is still the least amount in the conference,” Abshier added.

The defensive line will look familiar, with Orr, Moss, Smith and Bowlin, all set to play on both sides of the ball. Junior Justin Bryars may also see some time on both lines. The linebacking corps returns two starters, seniors Rhett Marrell and Tyler Dickerson, and will be joined by Whetsell, Rowe, Simms, and senior Conner Lantz.

Hubbs is back at cornerback to lead the secondary for the Tigers, and will likely be joined by junior Luke Vance, who will also be the backup QB, and Jace Edwards. Patterson and Miller fill the two safety slots.

A new season is nothing new for Abshier, who doesn’t know how much longer he’s going to stay in coaching. “I don’t know what else to do. I just love the game.”

COACH SAID

"I really don’t have the answer to how this year will go. We are just going to attempt to do what everybody else is doing, and that is to be the best that you can be. So, we need to identify how we can be the best that we can be with what we’ve got."

— Danny Abshier