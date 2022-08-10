Read full article on original website
Related
WOKV.com
Alabama Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder
Alabama Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder “(She) came at me and I was scared for my life. That’s why I stabbed her,” Takea Shackleford told a reporter. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Louisiana man, given life without parole for 2 murders, is released after 42 years in prison
Louisiana man, given life without parole for 2 murders, is released after 42 years in prison David Chenevert had pleaded guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, his roommate, and Evelyn McIntyre, a friend, in 1979. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Florida airport employee stole $16K in items from luggage
Florida airport employee stole $16K in items from luggage Police said one of the items stolen was an Apple AirTag, which led deputies to the suspect's home. (NCD)
WOKV.com
WATCH: Police officer’s body cam captures rescue of driver caught in flood
WATCH: Police officer’s body cam captures rescue of driver caught in flood Dramatic body camera video showed the moment a Missouri police officer rescued a motorist from floodwaters. (NCD)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOKV.com
North Carolina sheriff’s office asks for help naming new K-9 puppy
North Carolina sheriff’s office asks for help naming new K-9 puppy The sheriff's office said that ‘Sir Sitsalot’ and ‘Fluffy’ have been ruled out as potential names,” the agency quipped. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Woman dies after being struck and impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina
Woman dies after being struck and impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina News outlets reported that winds were picking up at Garden City beach on August 10. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Magnet fishers find military rockets in Georgia river
Magnet fishers find military rockets in Georgia river Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey, who travel the country throwing magnets into bodies of water, are also facing fines. (NCD)
Comments / 0