Fort Stewart, GA

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
UPI News

On This Day: Sierra Leone mudslide kills hundreds

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island. In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.
MLB
The Independent

Russian diplomat confirms talks with US to trade Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout

A Russian diplomat has confirmed that Moscow is negotiating a prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner and notorious “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout.The American basketball star was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence in Russia earlier this month over a small amount of cannabis oil that was discovered in her luggage at a Moscow airport.The White House has reportedly offered to swap imprisoned Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US, for the WNBA player and former marine Paul Whelan.“The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels chosen by...
POTUS
AFP

Eight wounded, two critically, in 'terror attack' on Jerusalem bus

Israeli police said Sunday they had arrested a suspect in a shooting attack on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City that wounded eight people, two critically and including a pregnant woman. One of the wounded was a pregnant woman, whose baby was delivered after the attack, a Shaarei Tsedek Hospital spokesman told AFP. "She remains intubated and in serious condition," he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

FBI raid gave Trump a 10-point boost over DeSantis, poll shows

The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate gave the former president a 10-point boost over likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters, according to a new poll.Dozens of agents descended on Mr Trump’s Florida home to execute a search warrant signed by a federal judge to look for top secret documents.Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the raid, while Mr Trump criticised it and insisted he had done nothing wrong.The FBI removed 11 sets of documents that were marked as classified. Some were marked “classified/TS/SCI” meaning “top secret/sensitive compartmented information”. Such information is only...
FLORIDA STATE

