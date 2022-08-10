A Russian diplomat has confirmed that Moscow is negotiating a prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner and notorious “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout.The American basketball star was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence in Russia earlier this month over a small amount of cannabis oil that was discovered in her luggage at a Moscow airport.The White House has reportedly offered to swap imprisoned Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US, for the WNBA player and former marine Paul Whelan.“The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels chosen by...

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO