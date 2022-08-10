Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe’s largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
On This Day: Sierra Leone mudslide kills hundreds
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island. In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian diplomat confirms talks with US to trade Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout
A Russian diplomat has confirmed that Moscow is negotiating a prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner and notorious “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout.The American basketball star was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence in Russia earlier this month over a small amount of cannabis oil that was discovered in her luggage at a Moscow airport.The White House has reportedly offered to swap imprisoned Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US, for the WNBA player and former marine Paul Whelan.“The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels chosen by...
Eight wounded, two critically, in 'terror attack' on Jerusalem bus
Israeli police said Sunday they had arrested a suspect in a shooting attack on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City that wounded eight people, two critically and including a pregnant woman. One of the wounded was a pregnant woman, whose baby was delivered after the attack, a Shaarei Tsedek Hospital spokesman told AFP. "She remains intubated and in serious condition," he said.
FBI raid gave Trump a 10-point boost over DeSantis, poll shows
The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate gave the former president a 10-point boost over likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters, according to a new poll.Dozens of agents descended on Mr Trump’s Florida home to execute a search warrant signed by a federal judge to look for top secret documents.Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the raid, while Mr Trump criticised it and insisted he had done nothing wrong.The FBI removed 11 sets of documents that were marked as classified. Some were marked “classified/TS/SCI” meaning “top secret/sensitive compartmented information”. Such information is only...
Comments / 0