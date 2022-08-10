ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

NWW Fair kicks off in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. – Today’s the day, folks. The Northwest Washington Fair is set to kick off at the fairgrounds in Lynden. There will be live music, food, a rodeo, all your favorite farm animals, a carnival, and of course, a demolition derby. Pat Benatar, Flo Rida, for King...
Biotoxin detected in Wiser Lake

LYNDEN, Wash. – There’s a harmful biotoxin in Wiser Lake. The Whatcom County Health Department says anatoxin, a toxin produced by algae, was recently detected in the lake south of Lynden. Residents should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to swim or drink the water.
Historic US-Canada ferry route will miss its 100th anniversary

The U.S.-Canada border is almost back to its pre-pandemic ways, but not the 100-year-old ferry route between Anacortes and Sidney, BC. Ongoing crew shortages at Washington State Ferries mean the international run won’t resume until next summer at the earliest. This was supposed to be the summer to celebrate...
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 10, 2022

Firefighters from IAFF Local 106 Bellingham/Whatcom County Professional Firefighters will be raising money on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot program. They will be present at two locations from 10 am to 3 pm: the corner of 19th and Front streets, and the intersection of Guide Meridian and Birch Bay Lynden Road.
Bellingham non-profit hosting clean-up projects at parks, beaches

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham non-profit helped clean-up Whatcom Falls Park on Thursday, August 11th, and they welcome volunteers for other upcoming projects. RE Sources has been organizing community action to better the environment over the past 40 years. Each month they are choosing a different Whatcom or Skagit...
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows

The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid

Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
County council approves 29.5 cent EMS levy rate for November ballot, and other county council news

The latest news from July Whatcom County Council meetings. In its July 26 meeting, Whatcom County Council voted 5-1, with councilmember Ben Elenbaas opposed and councilmember Tyler Byrd absent, to submit a proposition to Whatcom County qualified voters renewing the levy of a regular property tax at a rate of 29.5 cents or less per $1,000 assessed valuation for emergency medical services (EMS) on the November 8 ballot.
Remaining federal funds bolster Bellingham Schools' budget, for now

With the school year just around the corner, the Bellingham Public Schools board approved the 2022-2023 school year budget on Aug. 10. The district budgeted $213,315,141 in revenue from local, state and federal funding and have budgeted $219,508,900 in general fund expenditures for its 22 schools. From the 2021-2022 school...
