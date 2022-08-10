Read full article on original website
KGMI
NWW Fair kicks off in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – Today’s the day, folks. The Northwest Washington Fair is set to kick off at the fairgrounds in Lynden. There will be live music, food, a rodeo, all your favorite farm animals, a carnival, and of course, a demolition derby. Pat Benatar, Flo Rida, for King...
kpug1170.com
Biotoxin detected in Wiser Lake
LYNDEN, Wash. – There’s a harmful biotoxin in Wiser Lake. The Whatcom County Health Department says anatoxin, a toxin produced by algae, was recently detected in the lake south of Lynden. Residents should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to swim or drink the water.
KUOW
Historic US-Canada ferry route will miss its 100th anniversary
The U.S.-Canada border is almost back to its pre-pandemic ways, but not the 100-year-old ferry route between Anacortes and Sidney, BC. Ongoing crew shortages at Washington State Ferries mean the international run won’t resume until next summer at the earliest. This was supposed to be the summer to celebrate...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 10, 2022
Firefighters from IAFF Local 106 Bellingham/Whatcom County Professional Firefighters will be raising money on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot program. They will be present at two locations from 10 am to 3 pm: the corner of 19th and Front streets, and the intersection of Guide Meridian and Birch Bay Lynden Road.
Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘low’ COVID community level, but these two regions would be ‘high’
It was only the second time since Memorial Day that Whatcom County has received a ‘low’ COVID-19 grade from the CDC.
KGMI
Bellingham non-profit hosting clean-up projects at parks, beaches
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham non-profit helped clean-up Whatcom Falls Park on Thursday, August 11th, and they welcome volunteers for other upcoming projects. RE Sources has been organizing community action to better the environment over the past 40 years. Each month they are choosing a different Whatcom or Skagit...
KGMI
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
KGMI
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
KING-5
Evelyn's in Skagit Valley offers up good drinks and an epic patio
CLEAR LAKE, Wash — If you ask about a good watering hole in Skagit County, chances are you'll hear a thing or two about Evelyn’s Tavern. That's because locals have been coming here for years since the place started out in 1895 as part bar, part drugstore. Now...
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
lyndentribune.com
50 years at Yellowstone: Harlan Kredit is suspected longest-serving ranger in park’s history
LYNDEN — Nobody else in the world has ever achieved what Harlan Kredit recently did. Yellowstone National Park superintendent Cameron Sholly asked around about whether anyone knew of a similar length tenure by another park ranger at the celebration of Kredit’s 50 years as a park ranger.
ncwlife.com
Former Interior Department lawyer: Whatcom County water adjudication is all wet
(The Center Square) – Local farming groups and others against adjudication of water rights in the Nooksack River Basin in Whatcom County in northern Washington state got some support from a former federal official last month. Adjudication, as pursued by the state Department of Ecology, is a process by...
whidbeylocal.com
Field Carrier Landing Practice Schedule Change at the NAS Whidbey Island Complex for Week of August 15-21, 2022
NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – There are aircraft carrier-based flight training operations scheduled to occur at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island complex the week of August 15-21, 2022. The Outlying Landing Field (OLF) in Coupeville, Wash. is closed to jet aircraft traffic due to airfield maintenance.
Chronicle
Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid
Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
Here’s how Bellingham is getting millions more to fight climate change
A federal grant will help another Whatcom agency reduce its carbon footprint.
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
thenorthernlight.com
County council approves 29.5 cent EMS levy rate for November ballot, and other county council news
The latest news from July Whatcom County Council meetings. In its July 26 meeting, Whatcom County Council voted 5-1, with councilmember Ben Elenbaas opposed and councilmember Tyler Byrd absent, to submit a proposition to Whatcom County qualified voters renewing the levy of a regular property tax at a rate of 29.5 cents or less per $1,000 assessed valuation for emergency medical services (EMS) on the November 8 ballot.
cascadiadaily.com
Remaining federal funds bolster Bellingham Schools' budget, for now
With the school year just around the corner, the Bellingham Public Schools board approved the 2022-2023 school year budget on Aug. 10. The district budgeted $213,315,141 in revenue from local, state and federal funding and have budgeted $219,508,900 in general fund expenditures for its 22 schools. From the 2021-2022 school...
