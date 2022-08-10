Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
LG’s 97-inch vibrating OLED TV claims to offer 5.1 audio without speakers
LG Display has shown off some interesting ideas as it looks to change the way OLED panels work, from positing bizarre form factors to addressing dimmer brightness levels compared to LED alternatives. Now, the panel maker is exploring a new approach to OLED TV audio. Today, LG Display announced its...
The best 65 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
CNET
7 Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Android's Performance
No matter which Android phone you have -- Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or Motorola -- there's always room to improve its performance, and that usually requires a bit of maintenance on your part. Underneath the hood you'll find the settings you can configure to help your Android run better, but...
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
CNET
Save up to $400 on LG TVs at Best Buy -- Today Only
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has some great deals on LG smart TVs. You can save up to $400 off select models, so it's a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system. But these offers will end tonight. We've highlighted our favorite...
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV
If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
Digital Trends
Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today
Gamers looking for laptop deals to replace their aging machines should definitely check out this offer for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. It’s available for $1,400 from Lenovo, after a 28% discount that slashes $550 off its sticker price of $1,950. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular games, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the price cut may disappear at any moment.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Sought-after Sony Bravia X90K 4K HDR TV with native 120Hz receives biggest discount yet on Amazon
After a few months on the market, the generally high prices of Sony's 2022 Bravia TV lineup are slowly but surely dropping to a more acceptable level. Even though the Japanese company's televisions are still commanding a premium compared to similar products made by its South Korean competitors LG and Samsung, the fairly affordable Sony X90K LED TV has now received its most significant discount to date at a reputable US-based retailer.
CNET
When You Need an iPhone Battery Boost ASAP, Try These Methods
You glance down at your iPhone and your heart drops: The phone is on the verge of dying, and unfortunately you're about to head out the door. That may not be a problem if you don't plan on using it, but let's be real. You'll probably need it to get directions, make a phone call, send a text message or browse endlessly through social media.
CNET
Meta to Test End-to-End Encryption on Messenger
Meta will test new end-to-end encryption features on its Messenger app in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post Thursday. Some users of the app will have their messages encrypted end to end by default and have the ability to store encrypted backups of their messages. The...
CNET
Stop Giving Your Android Apps Invasive Permissions
Mobile apps all too often ask for permissions they have no business asking for. You've probably noticed some of your Android apps asking for permissions that are excessive and completely unrelated to the app's actual utility -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. When an app asks for more permissions than it needs, it's usually so the company behind the app can collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
CNET
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
Digital Trends
Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free
Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.
CNBC
Ethereum just pulled off its final test run ahead of one of the most important events in crypto
Ethereum is moving closer to adopting a proof-of-stake model for its network, which is less energy intensive than the existing proof-of-work method. The network ran its last dress rehearsal before the major upgrade, which is expected to take place next month. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, just ran...
