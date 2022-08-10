Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police arrest man after Parks Township resident accuses him of burglary, knife threat
State police charged a man with a felony count of burglary after a Parks Township resident accused him of entering his home without permission, stealing a computer and then returning later the same day to threaten him with a knife. In addition to the burglary charge, Brandan Lee Sacik, 25,...
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Police seize suspected drugs and guns during Lisbon raid
It's on the 42200 block of State Route 154.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Hit And Run In Donegal Twp.
State police are releasing more information on a hit and run crash that happened late last week. The two vehicle accident took place last Friday around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Joe and Game Reserve Roads in Donegal Township. Police say 43-year-old Jarrod O’Donnell of Chicora was driving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters man accused of leaving infant in hot car, killing him, released from jail
A Peters man who said he accidentally left his 3-month-old son inside a hot vehicle for six hours, killing the infant, will be released from Allegheny County Jail. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski on Friday afternoon granted release on home electronic monitoring for Khang Nguyen. Nguyen, 33,...
Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police
A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department. Upon arrival police found John R....
RELATED PEOPLE
Lyft driver shot, killed passenger in Sheetz parking lot, police say
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A customer of the ride-share app, Lyft, was shot and killed by his driver in a Sheetz parking lot in Allegheny County. The reported shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at a Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, when the Lyft […]
Police search for mother, father after baby dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a 3-month-old girl died under suspicious circumstances and her older brother was found with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Canonsburg police were called to a First Street home early Thursday morning for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they...
Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown. Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827.
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Racing Bike Lost In Lawrence County
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft of a racing bike that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, around 11:30 a.m. August 1st, a black and yellow Scott Foil carbon fiber road bike fell out of a vehicle and onto the concrete median of the PA Turnpike in North Beaver Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fight between Lyft driver, passenger ends with fatal shooting in Wilkins
Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night in Wilkins. Investigators said a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. The driver parked at a...
wtae.com
Police: Toddler fatally struck by car in Brownsville, Fayette County
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — State police said a 1-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville, Fayette County Thursday evening. See video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Authorities said the crash happened on Green Street just before 5:15 p.m. Though troopers have not identified...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Top dog' pleads guilty for role in Westmoreland heroin trafficking ring
A Jeannette man who prosecutors described as the “top dog” of a multi-million dollar heroin trafficking ring that operated throughout Westmoreland County in 2017 has pleaded guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. Chauncy Bray, 32, has been behind bars since his arrest five years ago, when police said...
Police respond to Mercer County crash
It happened just after midnight in East Lackawannock Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburgh police take action after officers pulled off streets for failing firearms recertification
PITTSBURGH — One day after Target 11 broke the story that nearly a dozen police officers had been pulled off the streets after failing firearms recertification, the Police Department is taking action. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle has confirmed that the department will now be offering voluntary firearms training...
Two men expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne
DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital and are expected to survive after an early morning shooting in the City of Duquesne. According to information from Allegheny County Police, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of South 5th Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once first responders arrived, they found two men who had been shot, each having a gunshot wound to the hand. One was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other declined medical treatment and took himself to the hospital. Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Report: 3-month-old almost dies, abuse suspected in Hermitage
Alyssa Tilley, 29, was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Endangering Welfare of Children after she admitted to shaking her child to get him to stop crying.
Comments / 3