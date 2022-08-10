ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renfrew, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
FRANKLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Detail Hit And Run In Donegal Twp.

State police are releasing more information on a hit and run crash that happened late last week. The two vehicle accident took place last Friday around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Joe and Game Reserve Roads in Donegal Township. Police say 43-year-old Jarrod O’Donnell of Chicora was driving...
CHICORA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown. Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Racing Bike Lost In Lawrence County

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft of a racing bike that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, around 11:30 a.m. August 1st, a black and yellow Scott Foil carbon fiber road bike fell out of a vehicle and onto the concrete median of the PA Turnpike in North Beaver Township.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two men expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital and are expected to survive after an early morning shooting in the City of Duquesne. According to information from Allegheny County Police, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of South 5th Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once first responders arrived, they found two men who had been shot, each having a gunshot wound to the hand. One was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other declined medical treatment and took himself to the hospital. Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DUQUESNE, PA

