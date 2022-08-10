Read full article on original website
Related
Crime Insider: 1 critically injured in Richmond double shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
NBC12
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
NBC12
Juvenile charged in connection to May homicide; police still seek information
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile has been charged in connection to a homicide that happened in May, police say. At around 9:30 p.m. on May 29, dispatchers received calls about a shooting on the 3800 block of Delmont Street. When officers arrived, they learned the victim, Deonte’ Price, 24,...
NBC12
Man charged in connection to multiple attempted larcenies in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrest in connection to multiple attempted larcenies. On Aug. 8, officers were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court for a report of a larceny. The victim gave police surveillance video, which officers said showed the suspect trying to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Suspect arrested after shooting Rocky Mount man multiple times
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshots wounds by Rocky Mount police Tuesday morning. The shooting, in the 1700 block of Cox Avenue at about 11:30 a.m., sent the man to ECU Health in Greenville for treatment of serious injuries. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the man is still recovering in the hospital, according to police.
Bicyclist killed, another rider critically injured; SUV driver in custody
A man is in custody after a bicyclist was killed and another rider was critically injured after being hit in eastern Henrico County Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces new charges
Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury and is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Police search for suspect involved in Hopewell gas station robbery
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a gas station armed robbery Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station located in the 3900 block of Oaklawn Blvd. for the report of commercial armed robbery. The victim...
NBC12
Driver pronounced dead in car crash on South Providence
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving in the 1100 block of South Providence Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when it crossed the double-yellow lines and into a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.
Police: Driver killed crossed double-yellow lines, hit van
Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that has closed South Providence Road in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges. Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday. While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale. Waldo was charged with...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton B&E suspects sought
JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
NBC12
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
NBC12
One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
Man accused of beating GRTC bus driver now suspect in GRTC shooting death
The man accused of violently beating a GRTC bus driver on October 11 is now a suspect in the shooting death of a 23-year-old passenger on another GRTC bus a month later.
Virginia man gets 12 years in Virginia case that tested broad search warrants
The case tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people who were near the scene of a crime.
Comments / 0