This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drastically softened its guidelines for COVID-19 exposure. In a press release, the CDC stated, “with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.” In acknowledging the reduced risk, the CDC will no longer recommend quarantine for people exposed to the virus. In effect, the new guidelines tell people who may have been exposed to the virus that they should wear a mask in public for up to 10 days and get tested...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO