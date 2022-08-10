ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Free COVID Testing: Don't Miss Out on Your 16 Free Home Tests

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the start of school season rolls across the country, it's a great time for families to stock up on rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have loosened the guidance on COVID quarantine recommendations, the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron still drives more than 100,000 new COVID cases in the US every day.
Medical News Today

10 of the best medications for sinus pressure

Sinus pressure can occur when illness, injury, or allergies cause tissue swelling inside the nasal passages. Certain medications can help relieve it. The best medication for sinus pressure will depend on several factors, including the cause of the problem and a person’s circumstances. This article looks at some of...
CNET

Lyme Disease: What to Know About Symptoms, Vaccine Status and More

Lyme disease is an illness caused primarily by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria transmitted to humans through the bites of certain species of ticks (deer or black-legged ticks in the US), and it's been notoriously misunderstood and underdiagnosed. But it's a growing problem in the US -- especially in New England, where research published in March found that 11% of people have antibodies against b. burgdorferi.
verywellhealth.com

Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
verywellhealth.com

Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease

Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
CNET

Natural Anxiety Remedies: How to Manage Daily Anxiety Without Medication

Anxiety disorders are among the most prevalent mental health problems. According to the American Psychiatric Association, roughly 30% of people experience anxiety disorders. This more recent estimate is significantly higher than the 19% the US National Institute for Mental Health reported in the early 2000s. Anxiety disorders can interfere with...
SPY

Is Everyone You Know Testing Positive for COVID? Get Rapid Tests for $6.75 Each Via Amazon Prime

This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drastically softened its guidelines for COVID-19 exposure. In a press release, the CDC stated, “with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.” In acknowledging the reduced risk, the CDC will no longer recommend quarantine for people exposed to the virus. In effect, the new guidelines tell people who may have been exposed to the virus that they should wear a mask in public for up to 10 days and get tested...
TODAY.com

Olive oil consumption can lead to a longer life. Here’s how to choose the best one

Olive oil is one of the most nutrient-dense and disease-fighting foods on the planet. It’s considered a healthy monounsaturated fat with multiple bioactive compounds. These compounds lead to a high amount of polyphenols and potent antioxidant activity. However, with so many options to choose from at the grocery store, knowing which one is best for your shopping cart and your health can be unclear.
Fatherly

The 2022-2023 Flu Shot: What’s In It And Why?

As fall approaches and kids head back to school, the flu season is just around the corner, which means you should get vaccinated against the flu sometime in the next couple months. But despite how easy it is to go into a local pharmacy and get a flu shot, questions about what goes on behind the scenes abound. What are the flu vaccine ingredients? Are there egg-free options? What strains of the flu does the vaccine protect against? And how important will it be to get your flu vaccine in 2022? We have your answers.
