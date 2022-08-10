Read full article on original website
7 Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Android's Performance
No matter which Android phone you have -- Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or Motorola -- there's always room to improve its performance, and that usually requires a bit of maintenance on your part. Underneath the hood you'll find the settings you can configure to help your Android run better, but...
When You Need an iPhone Battery Boost ASAP, Try These Methods
You glance down at your iPhone and your heart drops: The phone is on the verge of dying, and unfortunately you're about to head out the door. That may not be a problem if you don't plan on using it, but let's be real. You'll probably need it to get directions, make a phone call, send a text message or browse endlessly through social media.
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
Meta to Test End-to-End Encryption on Messenger
Meta will test new end-to-end encryption features on its Messenger app in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post Thursday. Some users of the app will have their messages encrypted end to end by default and have the ability to store encrypted backups of their messages. The...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020): Comparing the Foldables
Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3 vs. Z Flip (2020) Galaxy Z Flip 4 Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip Display size, resolution, aspect ratio Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1080 pixels; 22:9) Cover Screen: 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED; (2,640x1,080 pixels); External: 1.9-inch AMOLED (512x260-pixels) Internal: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED; 2,636x1,080-pixels / External: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED; 300x112-pixels Pixel density TBC 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) 425ppi (internal) / 303ppi (external) Dimensions (Millimeters) Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging); Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 171.1mm Hinge: ~15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded:72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm Folded: 75.9 x 87.3 x 15.7 ~ 17.2mm / Unfolded: 75.9 x 167.3 x 6.8 ~7.1mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 187g; 6.59 oz 6.46 oz; 183g 6.46 oz; 183g Mobile software Android 12 Android 11 Android 10 Camera 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra wide-angle) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K (HDR 10+) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (64-bit octa-core) RAM/Storage 8GB+ 128GB/256GB/512GB 8GB + 128GB/ 256GB 8GB + 256GB Expandable storage None None None Battery/Charger 3,700 mAh 3,300 mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor Side Side Power button Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No Special features IPX67, 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, 25W fast charging 5G enabled, foldable display, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, 15W fast charging Foldable display; wireless PowerShare; wireless charging; fast charging Price (USD) $1,000 $1,000 (128GB); $1,050 (256GB) $1,380 Price (GBP) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £949 (128GB); £999 (256GB) £1,300 Price (AUD) AU$1,499 (128GB); AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$2,499 (128GB); AU$2,649 Converts to AU$2,067.
Save up to $400 on LG TVs at Best Buy -- Today Only
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has some great deals on LG smart TVs. You can save up to $400 off select models, so it's a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system. But these offers will end tonight. We've highlighted our favorite...
Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only
Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Feature Audio Perks, but Only for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
What Is the Real Cost of Setting Up an Amazon Alexa Smart Home?
Amazon Alexa devices are everywhere. Since 2014, with the release of the original Echo smart speaker, the tech giant has been at the forefront of smart home innovation with over 100 million devices sold. Alexa is the premier voice assistant that runs smart home automation, and Amazon has steadily introduced more of these devices with simple voice commands that will turn off lights, play music, start the coffee maker, schedule a doctor's appointment and more. Sounds great, right?
Here's What a Cheap (But Good Enough) Projector Looks Like
The Vimgo P10 is an ultra-budget 1080p projector. It works surprisingly well for the price. The P10's biggest strength and many of its weaknesses all stem from its simple but large lens. It's bright with good contrast, but the picture gets darker and blurrier toward the edges. There's an HDMI...
Best Buy Knocks $200 Off All Configurations of the 4th-Gen iPad Air
The new fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves back in March, which means that we're starting to see some big discounts on fourth-gen models. Best Buy is currently offering $200 off all colors and configurations of this previous-gen tablet, dropping the price down to $400 for the 64GB model and $550 for the 256GB model. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, but even older Apple devices rarely stay on sale for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
Discord Fans: Say Bye to That 'Android Support Coming Soon' Message
Discord's Android app might have caused some users some frustration in the past. Sometimes Android users would see a message that reads "Android support coming soon" after an update was released while iOS and desktop users enjoyed new features. But that message might be a thing of the past. Discord...
This 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV Is Down to Its Lowest Price Yet at 41% Off
Gone are the days of TV antennas and cables, now we're all about flat screens with Wi-Fi. Amazon Fire TVs take it to another level with built-in Alexa. This hands-free TV doesn't even require a remote, allowing you to dive into entertainment using just your voice. There are five different sizes to choose from, but right now, the 43-inch TV is 41% off.
