ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgoinsville, TN

Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival and Doc Lyons Festival merging Sept. 2-3

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejuA0_0hBwt4Xd00

The Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival and Doc Lyons Festival are merging this year to form a two day event the Friday and Saturday before Labor Day.

The activities will be much the same as the Friday Block Party and Saturday Riverfront Festival of past years. The festivals each of those days will simply have a different name.

The Riverfront Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 2 at Riverfront Park 4-10 p.m., with live music, hay rides, bouncy houses, and lots of food.

During the pre-pandemic era the city would host a Doc. Lyons Festival in June honoring the town’s much beloved physician and first mayor Dr. Conner Lyons.

There was no Doc Lyons festival this year, so Mayor Merrell Graham had declared Saturday, Sept. 3 as this year’s official Doc Lyons Festival Day.

Doc Lyons was known as a big breakfast eater, and in his honor the annual Doc Lyons Breakfast will be held the morning of Sept. 3 from 8-10 a.m. at the Surgoinsville Methodist Church.

The Doc Lyons Festival is later that day noon until 10 p.m.

The festival will feature live music throughout the day, bouncy houses, train rides, a bake sale, arts, crafts booths, and lots of food, and drawings for prizes throughout the day.

There’s also a car/motorcycle/tractor show with trophies for best in show in various categories, and dash plaques for entries.

There is also a horseshoe tournament beginning early Saturday morning.

The Doc Lyons Festival will conclude Saturday with fireworks at 10 p.m.

If you have questions about the festival, or if you are interested in entering a food booth, or an arts and crafts booth, call City Hall during business hours at 423-345-2213.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
WJHL

Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Find a Treasure on the Antique Trail

Mountain City is growing, but it is not just the population that is expanding rapidly. The local antique market has taken on a steep growth, which is noticeable. Although some local residents affectionately call a section of Church Street “antique alley,” that nickname no longer seems to apply. Most alleyways are small by nature, but the expansion of antique shops is far too significant to be considered small.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on expansion project

Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project. The company announced on July 12 that they would be adding 60,000 square feet to their manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl® acne wash, Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna® anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Surgoinsville, TN
Herald and Tribune

Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin

Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

New Season of Entertainment at NPAC

(WJHL) Marketing director Jill Reeves tells us about some of the upcoming shows at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. For more information please visit www.npacgreeneville.com.
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Riverfront Park#Labor Day#Doc Lyons Breakfast
WJHL

Meet the Finalists: Best Food Trucks in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – As part of ongoing Tri-Cities Best voting for the region’s best Food Truck, News Channel 11 has compiled more information on each of the four finalists picked by voters and their specialties. Alley Kat Phillies, Phillies and a few more Phillies — that’s what Alley Kat is known for. Whether it’s the classic […]
Johnson City Press

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WJHL

Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda

WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
823
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy