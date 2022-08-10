Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival and Doc Lyons Festival merging Sept. 2-3

The Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival and Doc Lyons Festival are merging this year to form a two day event the Friday and Saturday before Labor Day.

The activities will be much the same as the Friday Block Party and Saturday Riverfront Festival of past years. The festivals each of those days will simply have a different name.

The Riverfront Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 2 at Riverfront Park 4-10 p.m., with live music, hay rides, bouncy houses, and lots of food.

During the pre-pandemic era the city would host a Doc. Lyons Festival in June honoring the town’s much beloved physician and first mayor Dr. Conner Lyons.

There was no Doc Lyons festival this year, so Mayor Merrell Graham had declared Saturday, Sept. 3 as this year’s official Doc Lyons Festival Day.

Doc Lyons was known as a big breakfast eater, and in his honor the annual Doc Lyons Breakfast will be held the morning of Sept. 3 from 8-10 a.m. at the Surgoinsville Methodist Church.

The Doc Lyons Festival is later that day noon until 10 p.m.

The festival will feature live music throughout the day, bouncy houses, train rides, a bake sale, arts, crafts booths, and lots of food, and drawings for prizes throughout the day.

There’s also a car/motorcycle/tractor show with trophies for best in show in various categories, and dash plaques for entries.

There is also a horseshoe tournament beginning early Saturday morning.

The Doc Lyons Festival will conclude Saturday with fireworks at 10 p.m.

If you have questions about the festival, or if you are interested in entering a food booth, or an arts and crafts booth, call City Hall during business hours at 423-345-2213.