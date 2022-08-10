WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.

