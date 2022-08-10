Read full article on original website
WITN
Sheriff identifies Wake County deputy killed in line of duty
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for suspect in Rougemont convenience store break-in
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in. Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday. They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The...
'Never seen anything like this': Wake sheriff candidates talk grief, solutions after deputy killed
Wake County sheriff candidates talk about grief and solutions after sheriff's deputy Ned Bryd was killed Thursday.
cbs17
Orange Co. deputies looking for liquor store break-in suspect with ‘distinguishing’ clothes
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane. Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
Slain Wake County deputy identified as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy died after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
cbs17
Woman arrested after car chase, crash involving UNC police, officials say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, a woman was involved in a car chase with two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill police cars as she attempted to flee them, an official statement given to CBS 17 confirms. UNC police arrested Susanna Christensen...
Mother charged with abducting daughter in Cary AMBER appears in court
The woman who set off a statewide AMBER alert appeared in a Wake County courtroom Friday afternoon.
2 arrested in Eden deadly shooting facing charges for first-degree murder
EDEN, N.C. — Two men who were arrested in a man's shooting death are now facing charges for first degree murder. Justin Warren Joyce, 25, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, were both charged in July with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the death of Fuquain Donee Fallen.
6 teenagers shot, injured at private party at Raleigh night club, police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left six teenagers injured. A large police presence blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Raleigh police told WRAL News that six teenagers were shot at a private birthday party at...
Randolph County man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, RCSO deputies came to Caraway Mtn. Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles, a dump truck and a box […]
'A dangerous job:' Caswell deputy fifth NC deputy shot in line of duty in less than a month
Caswell County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Tyndall was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, making him the fifth deputy to be shot in the line of duty in North Carolina in less than a month.
WSLS
Two of three in custody after South Boston police chase
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Two of three occupants of a vehicle are in custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit in South Boston, the South Boston Police Department said. On Friday around 2:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Kia, but the driver of the Kia led the officers on a short vehicle pursuit before stopping, according to police.
chathamstartribune.com
Semora man under $10 million bond after shooting Caswell deputy
A Semora Township man is under a $10 million bond after wounding a Caswell County Deputy on Aug. 10. On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., two Caswell County Deputies were answering a domestic violence call on Paradise Lane in Semora N.C. when the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the deputies when he was shot multiple times. Following the shots, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.
Virginia fugitive found during Randolph County welfare check, charged with assaulting woman
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Virginia fugitive was discovered in Randolph County following a welfare check, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on Fairview Farm Road, in Asheboro, to perform a welfare check. Deputies were informed while en route that a man at the home, Charles […]
Man in custody for shooting Caswell County Sheriff’s deputy, then barricading himself in home
Two deputies were met by gunfire when they arrived at a home to serve a restraining order. The suspect is currently barricaded inside.
Raleigh police investigate after man found dead in crashed car
Raleigh Police are investigating a crash where a person was found dead late Friday afternoon on Kissimmee Lane.
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
cbs17
Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
