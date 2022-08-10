ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

WITN

Sheriff identifies Wake County deputy killed in line of duty

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Caswell County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Caswell County, NC
City
Semora, NC
cbs17

Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
RALEIGH, NC
WSLS

Two of three in custody after South Boston police chase

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Two of three occupants of a vehicle are in custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit in South Boston, the South Boston Police Department said. On Friday around 2:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Kia, but the driver of the Kia led the officers on a short vehicle pursuit before stopping, according to police.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Semora man under $10 million bond after shooting Caswell deputy

A Semora Township man is under a $10 million bond after wounding a Caswell County Deputy on Aug. 10. On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., two Caswell County Deputies were answering a domestic violence call on Paradise Lane in Semora N.C. when the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the deputies when he was shot multiple times. Following the shots, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
DURHAM, NC

