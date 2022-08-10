Read full article on original website
Related
Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.
Comments / 0