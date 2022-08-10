(The Center Square) – As schools prepare to start a new year, whether the case challenging broad COVID-19 mandates on schools is dismissed is still up in the air. Earlier this year, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against school districts implementing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask and exclusion mandates. A legislative body then suspended the emergency rules. On appeal, the order was vacated and kicked back to the lower court. That was the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified guidance, which Pritzker said gave him the ability to lift the mandates.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO