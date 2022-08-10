Read full article on original website
Hot, dry July caused drought conditions in Champaign, other Illinois counties
(The Center Square) – Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions in July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact...
Illinois State Fair Time Is Here
The Illinois State Fair is getting underway. The fair opens with a Thursday-afternoon ribbon cutting, followed by the Twilight Parade, with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White as grand marshal. The fair features a mix of new attractions, like the animatronic dinosaurs in Happy Hollow and the expanded Route 66 Experience inside Gate 2, along with traditional favorites like the butter cow, which has been a staple of the fair since the 1920s. This year’s edition was made with 500 pounds of recycled butter.
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced
(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that’s paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state’s gas tax in 2019.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Illinois Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Motions to dismiss challenges to COVID-19 school mandates under advisement
(The Center Square) – As schools prepare to start a new year, whether the case challenging broad COVID-19 mandates on schools is dismissed is still up in the air. Earlier this year, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against school districts implementing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask and exclusion mandates. A legislative body then suspended the emergency rules. On appeal, the order was vacated and kicked back to the lower court. That was the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified guidance, which Pritzker said gave him the ability to lift the mandates.
Bailey To Give Away Gas Cards Via State Fair Drawing
Still struggling with high gas prices? Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is offering a chance at some relief. Bailey plans to give away a $100 gas card each day of the Illinois State Fair to a name drawn from among the people who sign up for the giveaway at the GOP tent on the fairgrounds. Bailey says the giveaway is designed to ease the pain of what he calls Governor JB Pritzker’s “monstrous” 2019 gas tax hike.
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations
Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
ISP Trooper Injured In Scott’s Law Crash; 15th Such Incident This Year
For the 15th time this year, an Illinois State Police squad car has been struck on an state roadway by a driver who failed to move over as required by law. The latest incident happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 355 in suburban Chicago. A trooper was inside the vehicle with emergency lights activated, conducting a traffic stop, when his car was rear-ended by another vehicle.
