CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer ‘Kingpin’ sentenced to life in prison

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Bessemer man was sentenced to life in prison for leading a multi-million dollar drug enterprise. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), 37-year-old Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” man charged under the “Kingpin” statute for leading a continuing criminal enterprise and large-scale […]
ABC 33/40 News

Police chase leads to arrest of homicide suspect from Bessemer

One man was arrested and charged with murder late Wednesday night in Birmingham after leading police on a chase which ended near Richard Arrington Boulevard, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Bessemer police officers responded to the 600 block of 26th Street North on a...
The Trussville Tribune

Two killed in apparent domestic assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham shooting claimed the life of two people on Thursday, August 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, both of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported domestic assault. Both Reynolds […]
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
wabm68.com

Four arrested for allegedly operating chop shop in Bessemer

The Bessemer Police Department made four arrests this week in connection to a local garage which was allegedly being used as a chop shop. Police recovered stolen cars and stolen car parts Wednesday while executing a search warrant at Elm Street SW and Stapp Avenue SW. The warrant came as...
birminghamtimes.com

After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited

After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
The Trussville Tribune

25-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Thursday, August 11, at approximately  10:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jonathan Devon Glenn, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury located at 2816 29th Place West Apartment A in Birmingham. Glenn was discovered on […]
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

