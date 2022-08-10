ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

County school board candidate previously banned from parks and recreation facilities

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5UT6_0hBwr4TD00

ASHE COUNTY — An Ashe County Board of Education candidate was banned by the county from all parks and recreation facilities, according to a letter sent by Ashe County Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Anderson to Ernest Crosby in January.

The letter, dated Jan. 24, 2022, notified Crosby that his “privilege to attend and spectate any sporting events is revoked effective immediately.” The letter also states that this decision was not based on a single incident, but instead a “history of incidents” that dated back to the spring of 2021.

In a statement from county manager Adam Stumb, Crosby’s privileges to attend and spectate any sporting events was revoked because of “behavior contrary and disruptive to county sporting events.”

“Mr. Crosby was given the opportunity to appeal this decision to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee on Feb. 4, 2022. Prior to the committee being able to render a decision, Mr. Crosby abruptly left the meeting. The decision stands until reconsidered again by the committee. As stated in the letter, the foundation of youth leagues is to teach fundamentals, teamwork, and promote a safe and positive culture,” Stumb said.

Crosby spoke to the Ashe Post & Times on Monday, Aug. 8, and shared his side of the story.

“The incident really wasn’t that big of a deal. It was at a basketball game. I basically told the guy that runs parks and rec that he needed to do his job because the basketball game was really out of hand,” Crosby said. “The county itself didn’t really have too much of my side of the story. They took Kevin’s side of the story and went with it. That’s pretty much how it went. Kevin was saying that I threatened him. I never threatened him. I actually stood up and told him in the middle of a game that he needed to do his job because the game was out of control. I have several witnesses to that and that the game was just getting out of control. I stood up in my seat where I was at, turned around and basically said ‘Kevin, you need to do your job and calm this game down.’ Then I got a letter from the county stating that I was not allowed at any more parks and rec games.”

According to Crosby, the other incident the letter referred to was last year during soccer season when a team he was coaching was getting beat 9-0 and he felt like the game was getting out of control. Crosby said that one of the players on his team ended up getting injured during the game.

Crosby also said he feels like this information coming into the public light is purely political.

“The problem is I am running for school board and I am ruffling some feathers in this town because I don’t want to see this town spend $54 million on a middle school that we don’t need. I have spoken out several times against the middle school. I’m just doing what I think is right,” Crosby said. “There is no way, shape or form that any of the things this county is saying is true. The county hasn’t even really sat and talked to me, they took Kevin’s word on everything. This is one of those political things and thats exactly what it’s coming down to.”

The letter from the county to Crosby can be found at the following link drive.google.com/file/d/1qHB9XN3btzY-yWvP9ZuWFWBWZCyRSv3C/view?usp=sharing .

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Alexander County names new health director

TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school

BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashe County, NC
Government
County
Ashe County, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll lowers tax rate; avoids water, sewer hikes

The Carroll County Public Service Authority (PSA) and the Carroll County Board of Supervisors both approved cost-saving measures for citizens on August 8. During its August 8 meeting, the Carroll County PSA decided to halt the previously approved water and sewer rate increases. This action was taken by the PSA Board of Directors to combat some of the rising costs seen by the citizens of Carroll County, Carroll County Administrator Mike Watson said in a press release.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wataugaonline.com

Upsetting the AppalCART as local agencies take part in bus extrication drill

Multiple agencies and departments came together on Monday evening for a unique opportunity to participate in a multi-causality extraction exercise. What made the situation unique was the chance to use an AppalCART bus as the focal point of the drill. The exercise came to be thanks to a donation of...
Go Blue Ridge

Back2School Festival for Watauga Students

Watauga County Schools begin the new school year Monday August 22. In order to make sure every Watauga County School student has the opportunity to start the year off prepared and confident, the Pack The Bus Campaign continues. You can drop off donations of school supplies at the big yellow...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
neusenews.com

UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses

UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
LENOIR, NC
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#The Ashe Post Times
WJHL

Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
The Daily Yonder

‘Mouthwatering and Divine’: A Reunion over Barbecue in a Small Appalachian Town

Galax, Virginia is a small town falling down hillsides above Chestnut Creek which breaks off from New River north of Stoneman Hill. The creek switches back and forth through woodlands until it disappears underneath a shadow of an abandoned brick furniture factory. It’s straightened by the town’s manufacturing district until folding over a dam where it is free to wander again, aiming for a mountain’s edge. Chestnut Creek is a pretty waterway.
GALAX, VA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
238
Followers
837
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy