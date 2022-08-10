County school board candidate previously banned from parks and recreation facilities

ASHE COUNTY — An Ashe County Board of Education candidate was banned by the county from all parks and recreation facilities, according to a letter sent by Ashe County Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Anderson to Ernest Crosby in January.

The letter, dated Jan. 24, 2022, notified Crosby that his “privilege to attend and spectate any sporting events is revoked effective immediately.” The letter also states that this decision was not based on a single incident, but instead a “history of incidents” that dated back to the spring of 2021.

In a statement from county manager Adam Stumb, Crosby’s privileges to attend and spectate any sporting events was revoked because of “behavior contrary and disruptive to county sporting events.”

“Mr. Crosby was given the opportunity to appeal this decision to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee on Feb. 4, 2022. Prior to the committee being able to render a decision, Mr. Crosby abruptly left the meeting. The decision stands until reconsidered again by the committee. As stated in the letter, the foundation of youth leagues is to teach fundamentals, teamwork, and promote a safe and positive culture,” Stumb said.

Crosby spoke to the Ashe Post & Times on Monday, Aug. 8, and shared his side of the story.

“The incident really wasn’t that big of a deal. It was at a basketball game. I basically told the guy that runs parks and rec that he needed to do his job because the basketball game was really out of hand,” Crosby said. “The county itself didn’t really have too much of my side of the story. They took Kevin’s side of the story and went with it. That’s pretty much how it went. Kevin was saying that I threatened him. I never threatened him. I actually stood up and told him in the middle of a game that he needed to do his job because the game was out of control. I have several witnesses to that and that the game was just getting out of control. I stood up in my seat where I was at, turned around and basically said ‘Kevin, you need to do your job and calm this game down.’ Then I got a letter from the county stating that I was not allowed at any more parks and rec games.”

According to Crosby, the other incident the letter referred to was last year during soccer season when a team he was coaching was getting beat 9-0 and he felt like the game was getting out of control. Crosby said that one of the players on his team ended up getting injured during the game.

Crosby also said he feels like this information coming into the public light is purely political.

“The problem is I am running for school board and I am ruffling some feathers in this town because I don’t want to see this town spend $54 million on a middle school that we don’t need. I have spoken out several times against the middle school. I’m just doing what I think is right,” Crosby said. “There is no way, shape or form that any of the things this county is saying is true. The county hasn’t even really sat and talked to me, they took Kevin’s word on everything. This is one of those political things and thats exactly what it’s coming down to.”

The letter from the county to Crosby can be found at the following link drive.google.com/file/d/1qHB9XN3btzY-yWvP9ZuWFWBWZCyRSv3C/view?usp=sharing .