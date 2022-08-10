Read full article on original website
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed Until Early 2023, Switch Version To Come Later
The official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account has announced that Hogwarts Legacy will no longer be releasing this holiday season. Originally scheduled to hit shelves in 2021, the latest release date for the open-world RPG is now February 10, 2023. However, this is only for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of the game. For those looking to pick up the game for Nintendo Switch, it looks like your wait will be even longer.
Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16
After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16. Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
There is another invasion interfering with the Furon invasion of Planet Earth? How the turntables…
Between Two Worlds
FFXIV Patch 6.2 Release Date Announced, Trailer Teases FFIV Villain And The Void
In anticipation of FFXIV's Patch 6.2 release at the end of August, another live letter from the producer was held on August 12. Patch 6.2's trailer was revealed, as well as an official release date: August 23. As told at the end of 6.1, the Warrior of Light is about...
Elden Ring Modder Obtained Pre-Release Build And Streamed It
Streamer and video game modder Lance McDonald has somehow obtained a pre-release version of Elden Ring and recently streamed it on Twitch. On a now deleted Tweet, McDonald claimed that the pre-release version has "HEAPS of unfinished stuff, different items, enemies, mechanics, character names, and full debug camera mode." The version comes from around two months before release, according to McDonald. While this version may contain some cut content, it is also clearly unfinished. McDonald noted on the stream that some weapons have incorrect movesets, and that some NPC questlines don't activate properly. McDonald is a prolific modder and content creator, probably best known for creating a 60fps patch for Bloodborne.
Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The next few months are quite exciting for PS5 users, as there are multiple highly anticipated exclusives on the horizon. From remakes of beloved classics to sequels of critically acclaimed superhero romps, brand new IPs looking to push the PS5 hardware to the bleeding edge, and weirdly charming indies, there's plenty to get excited for. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming PlayStation exclusives of 2022 and beyond.
Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News
Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
Kirby's Dream Buffet Launches Worldwide On August 17
Nintendo has announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet will officially be available worldwide on August 17. A competitive multiplayer game that looks inspired by Fall Guys, Kirby's Dream Buffet allows for up to four players to challenge each other in a series of unlocked mini-games, each one with a sweet confectionary theme.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds New Anime Bundle, See The Items Here
Activision continues to add new cosmetic bundles to Call of Duty: Warzone, the latest of which is themed around anime. The bundle is called the Bitrate Banger Reactive Mastercraft. The weapon inspection animation is particularly impressive and detailed. It triggers a sequence where the operator looks at the weapon before...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Farm 18 Map From The Beta Shown Off In New Video
Infinity Ward has shared new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode ahead of its big reveal event in September. In a TikTok video that was re-shared on Twitter, developers spoke about their design inspirations for the Farm 18 map and offered a closer look at it.
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Snag This Week's Free PC Game At Epic Now
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Fall Guys Sonic's Adventure - How To Unlock All Sonic The Hedgehog Rewards
It's time to go fast in Fall Guys latest crossover event, Sonic's Adventure. This event sees the return of the Sonic and Knuckles costumes, along with new costumes like Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic. The event also adds a new level to Fall Guys, inspired by Sonic's Green Hill zone. This event also includes a free reward track, letting you earn some Sonic cosmetics. The event runs from August 11-15. Here's everything you need to know about Sonic's Adventure in Fall guys.
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
Explosive New Rick And Morty Season 6 Trailer Is For Die Hard Fans
Adult Swim has dropped a new trailer for Season 6 of Rick and Morty. The next batch of episodes will start arriving on Sunday, September 4. True to form, the next season looks bananas and shows no signs of the show losing its edge. Set to Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," the trailer is wall-to-wall packed with gunfights, laser battles, explosions, and a barrage of pop-culture references including a nuanced debate about Die Hard's plot.
The Walking Dead: All Stars, A Collection RPG, Is Coming To Mobile
Com2uS Holdings and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: All Stars, a new mobile game that'll soon release on Android and iOS devices. Players can pre-register by visiting The Walking Dead: All Stars' website. The Walking Dead: All Stars will take place in The Walking Dead universe, and players...
Best Xbox Co-Op Games To Play In 2022
While playing against friends and family in games is certainly fun, some of the most memorable gaming experiences happen when teaming up to overcome challenges in your favorite games. If you own an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and are looking for some good cooperative titles, you've come to the right place. The best Xbox co-op games create meaningful and fun shared experiences. Whether you're looking for a game to play online with friends or something light and fun to enjoy on the couch with your partner, we think you'll find something that stands out on this list. From live service games like Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 to lovingly crafted platformers such as It Takes Two and Unravel 2, there's no shortage of rewarding co-op games on Xbox, regardless of which genres you're into. We've organized the list in alphabetical order and will continue to update it as more excellent co-op games are released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Where To Buy Cult Of The Lamb For The Best Price
Cult of the Lamb launched today, and those looking to grab the game on PC should check out this deal from Fanatical. Use the code FANATICAL15 at checkout to drop the price down to $21.24 (normally $25). Along with the discount, you also get a voucher for 5 percent off a future Fanatical purchase and a free game as part of Fanatical's Summer Sale.
