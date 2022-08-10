Read full article on original website
Evers’ “Do The Right Thing” Tour Stops in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Tony Evers kicked off his re-election tour with a stop at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau Friday. Evers wasted no time criticizing Tim Michel’s, the Republican nominee for governor, calling his policies on things like abortion, marriage equality, education and gun control divisive and out of touch. “My opponent wants to essentially bulldoze our public schools, and take the money,” said Gov. Evers. “He said he’s going to give it to private schools across the state of Wisconsin, destroying our public school system.”
Exhibitour Returns to Downtown Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — For the first time since 2019, the Exhibitour returns to Downtown Wausau. The River District is teaming up with nine other downtown businesses to bring back the art and wine event this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. Assistant Executive Director Alyson Leahy says this year they’re bringing in an internationally known artist Alyssa Monks to jury the show in person.
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
McCorkle Deemed Not Competent For Trial on State Charges
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man accused of throwing a bag of meth and a handgun from a vehicle as he was leading officers on a high-speed chase through Weston and Rothschild is not fit for trial. That’s the determination of a competency evaluation for Trenton McCorkle. Court...
Man Arrested in Connection With 1992 Double Homicide
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — DNA evidence has linked a 51-year-old Weyauwega man to the killing of two people in March of 1992. The Department of Justice announced Friday that Tony Hasse is suspected of stabbing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in Waupaca County after a night of drinking. Hasse...
