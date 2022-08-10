Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Paterson
A man was struck and killed by a commuter train in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The Suffern-bound train had left Hoboken shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and struck him about an hour later west of the Paterson station, NJ TRANSIT said. The body had to be retrieved from an elevated portion...
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
MTA worker found dead at Bronx train yard, possibly made contact with 3rd rail: police
The worker, a 38-year-old woman, was found lying on the tracks around 8:20 a.m. at the rail yard on Jerome Avenue in Jerome Park. She was transported to Montefiore Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City boy, 3, in critical but stable condition after falling out a 2nd story window
A three-year-old Jersey City boy is in critical but stable condition after falling out a second story window in the Heights yesterday afternoon. Yesterday at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a child who had fallen from a second floor window at 501 Central Ave., HCPO spokeswoman Caitlin Mota said in an email following an inquiry from HCV.
Woman pepper-sprays bus driver in Manhattan, suspect sought
The NYPD released images Thursday of a suspect in the July 5 assault on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, near W. 155th Street, in Washington Heights.
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
Man stabbed, slashed during dispute aboard MTA bus in Harlem, attacker at large: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute aboard an MTA bus in Harlem early Thursday, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say
Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County
Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
New York City Police Investigating Bronx Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting that...
Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
Body found decomposing in NYC apartment surrounded by containers labeled ‘biohazard’
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after making a disturbing discovery inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers with the New York City Police Department were performing a wellness check at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon and saw the body of a 75-year-old man sitting in a chair once they got inside, WNBC reported.
NBC New York
Man Dies in NYC Apartment Building Trash Compactor; Video Shows Him Crawl in Chute
A man was found dead inside of a Brooklyn apartment building's trash compactor Friday, and surveillance video captured the moment crawled into the garbage shoot, only to meet his demise. The video, which is difficult to watch and almost hard to believe is real, shows the man struggle to get...
Paterson man wounded in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street late Thursday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 51-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 18th Street and Fulton Place at around 11:47 p.m. Police said he arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical...
Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
Newark Uber Eats Delivery Driver Victim of Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – A man stole a folding e-bike from an Uber Eats driver who...
Comments / 1