Microsoft Claims Sony Pays "Blocking Rights" To Stop Games Appearing On Game Pass
According to documents filed with Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony has paid "blocking rights" to developers to prevent their games from being added to Xbox Game Pass. As part of the regulator's review of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company alleged that Sony had "hampered" the growth of its Game Pass subscription service with its business practices.
The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
PlayStation Website Now Has A PC Games Section
As Sony continues to invest more and more into the PC gaming space, the company's PlayStation division has updated its website to include a dedicated PC games section. The website acts as a hub for PlayStation games on PC. Some of the releases so far have included God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. The next big release is Spider-Man, which releases on August 12. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also headed to PC, as is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console Gets Rare Discount
The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Console rarely goes on sale, but right now you’ll find it included as part of a gaming bundle for just $270, down from its list price of $300. The bundle comes with the Animal Crossing Console and Joy-Con, along with a Nyko headset. So, you're saving $30 on the console and getting a free headset. Pretty great deal! We doubt this incredible deal will last long, so head over to eBay and check it out while you can.
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On Exclusives And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The number of incredible PS5 games on sale right now is staggering. Maybe retailers are slashing prices to compete with the warm weather and get players back indoors, or maybe the lack of big summer releases has stores seeking other ways to make a few bucks. Whatever the case, the result is dozens of big names on sale for low prices, including a ton of exclusives.
Snag A DualSense PS5 Controller For $55 Right Now
DualSense controllers are almost listed for their regular price of $70, so it's not easy to find a deal on a second controller for multiplayer. But if you don’t mind picking up an open box version, you can snag a DualSense for just $55 on eBay. Free shipping and returns are both included with your purchase, and you’ll have 30 days to send the DualSense back if it doesn’t live up to your standards.
Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology
Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.
Where To Buy Cult Of The Lamb For The Best Price
Cult of the Lamb launched today, and those looking to grab the game on PC should check out this deal from Fanatical. Use the code FANATICAL15 at checkout to drop the price down to $21.24 (normally $25). Along with the discount, you also get a voucher for 5 percent off a future Fanatical purchase and a free game as part of Fanatical's Summer Sale.
Apex Legends Items And More Included In EA Play Rewards For August 2022
EA Play has announced the rewards subscribers will be getting for the month of August. Subscribers of EA Play will be able to redeem items for games such as Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Madden, and more. Apex Legends players can receive the Worth the Weight weapon charm from August 12...
Snag This Week's Free PC Game At Epic Now
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison
For this comparison, we ran Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 in 4K fidelity mode, which offers the highest resolution and ray traced reflections at 30fps. The PC version was set to 4K resolution max settings, including the highest level of ray tracing, using a machine with the following specs: RTX 3080 Ti, Intel i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 1TB NVME SDD. Features like DLSS and upscaling were turned off for this comparison. PC was locked to 30fps for a stable frame rate.
Call Of Duty: Warzone - Titanium Trials: Endurance LTM Guide
A new game mode is live in Call of Duty: Warzone, with Season 4 Reloaded's Titanium Trials: Endurance bringing a limited-time battle royale event themed around the game's operator bundles for the Terminator franchise. Call of Duty: Warzone - Terminator event times and rewards. Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time...
Stray Dominates The Top Spots For PSN's Most-Downloaded Games In July
Sony has announced which games were most-downloaded on the PlayStation Store for July, with Stray dominating across both the PS4 and PS5. Everyone's favorite cat game Stray is the most-downloaded game in the US and Canada for both PS4 and PS5, whereas in the EU it comes in second place behind F1 22 on PS5, and in third place behind F1 22 and Minecraft on PS4. Grand Theft Auto V is also the second most-downloaded game on PS5 in the US and Canada, taking third place on PS4.
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16
After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16. Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Between Two Worlds
Sign In to follow. Follow Between Two Worlds, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Wreckreation Looks Like Burnout Paradise Smashed Together With Trackmania
Burnout Paradise was something of a seminal driving game, bringing the ridiculous, crash-happy, and expansive competitive gameplay of the Burnout series to the open-world genre. Wreckreation, the latest driving title from developer Three Fields Entertainment, very much feels like a spiritual successor to the Burnout Paradise legacy, but with a major expansion on the ideas of player control--you're not just driving in the world, you're remaking it as you see fit.
Elden Ring Modder Obtained Pre-Release Build And Streamed It
Streamer and video game modder Lance McDonald has somehow obtained a pre-release version of Elden Ring and recently streamed it on Twitch. On a now deleted Tweet, McDonald claimed that the pre-release version has "HEAPS of unfinished stuff, different items, enemies, mechanics, character names, and full debug camera mode." The version comes from around two months before release, according to McDonald. While this version may contain some cut content, it is also clearly unfinished. McDonald noted on the stream that some weapons have incorrect movesets, and that some NPC questlines don't activate properly. McDonald is a prolific modder and content creator, probably best known for creating a 60fps patch for Bloodborne.
Friday 'Nite: After Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Event, Only One Crossover Could Be Bigger
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. In case you missed it, the often-rumored Fortnite Dragon Ball Z crossover has...
