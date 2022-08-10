Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Won’t Have Financing Deals For Options Plan
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is facing a few changes for its second model year, most notably, a massive price increase across all trims, as well as the addition of new features, a bit more range for standard range models, and the introduction of one new model. Finding any sort of deal on the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning will prove elusive, however, which was also the case with the 2022 model, save for its eligibility for 84-month financing. Now, a recent dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct reveals that the EV pickup is being excluded from promotional financing incentives when coupled with Ford’s Options Plan, too.
2023 Chevy Colorado Could Have Looked Wildly Different
There's a new Chevy Colorado for 2023. It's more aggressive looking, the interior looks to be more upscale, and there's only turbo power going forward. But while the response to the Chevrolet Colorado has been mostly positive, it seems that some people believe it could've looked better. To fuel the...
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shows off his restored $72K 1958 Chevy Impala featuring working radio
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe uploaded an Instagram of his new 1958 Chevrolet Impala. The post’s caption reads: “Golden hour @ontwolanes 58 Impala #goldrecordroad Yo @clarkmiller35673 The radio works listening to WSM playing Louisiana Hayride.”. Chevrolet’s 1958 Impala is worth $72,500 at high retail, NADA Guides reports.
Jeep has reinvented the windshield wiper. Here’s how it works
The gas station squeegee has nothing on this. Jeep has developed a new type of windshield wiper designed to clear dirt and mud from the glass in just one wipe. The Clean Sweep: Jeep is a new accessory kit available from the Mopar parts catalog for the current generation Wrangler and Gladiator trucks.
Mercedes To Discontinue Metris Van In US After Q3 2023: Report
The Mercedes-Benz Metris will disappear from the company’s US lineup later next year. Production of the four-cylinder engine that powers it is ending, and it’s taking the low-selling van with it. The Metris isn’t the only casualty of this decision, according to the new Automotive News report. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
Jeep Debuts Windshield Wiper Blades That Clean Glass In A Single Swipe
Ever have something on your windshield, flip on your wipers, and you just get a dirty smear that makes seeing out of the window even more difficult? New high-performance wiper blades from Jeep Performance Parts aim to solve that problem, especially for people who frequently go off-roading. They're available now for the 2018 model year and newer Wrangler and Gladiator for $140.
Top Speed
Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs
Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge For China Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
As Ford Authority reported back in June 2020 and later confirmed early this year, the next-generation Ford Edge has already been canceled, with the 2023 model year representing its very last year of production in North America. However, as has been the case with some other Blue Oval models – including the Escort and Mondeo, to name a couple – it seems as if the next-generation Ford Edge will be happening in China, as that model has appeared on that country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.
2023 Honda Pilot Teaser Previews Return Of Rugged TrailSport Trim
A new Honda Pilot will debut later this year for 2023, and the automaker will again offer it in the rugged TrailSport trim. A new teaser provides a far-away look at the redesigned SUV, which Honda claims will be its “most rugged and capable” SUV ever. The teaser...
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Use the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning’s Onboard Scales and Other Cool Apps
Like it or not, touchscreens are becoming increasingly important in how we interact with our cars. They were originally used for navigation and little else, but now automakers have leaned into the software-defined vehicle craze Tesla began by offering new features, apps, and even games. Case in point: the new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron Coming To Laguna Seca
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron makes its debut in the United States at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca from August 17 through August 21. As an extra bonus, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car goes on display there, too. The Hoonitron...
The 2023 Chevy Colorado Hits the Scene ‘Enhanced in Every Way’
Read the latest details about the 2023 Chevy Colorado's redesign, powertrain, drive modes, and more. The post The 2023 Chevy Colorado Hits the Scene ‘Enhanced in Every Way’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche Revisits Its Cayenne S Rally Car, Road-Legal Special Edition Model
As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+ kilometers), the race that went from Berlin via Moscow, Novosibirsk, Mongolia, and Lake Baikal was the event where the all-new first-gen Cayenne proved its capabilities.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0