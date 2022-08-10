Read full article on original website
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake closing for two years
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake, one of Alabama’s first state public fishing lakes, soon will be closing for two years to receive renovations and will be restocked with various sport fish species. Lee Simmons, City of Luverne Parks and Recreation Director, said the lake is an asset to the...
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
wtvy.com
The newest weevil joins Weevil Way in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new weevil joined Weevil Way today in Enterprise. The newest member, the 28th weevil, is Mr. Geri Patrick. It stands outside of the Madison Heights and Kelly Park Senior Living Center–with a little help from a cane. The weevil’s purple coat is representative of...
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
ssrnews.com
OPINION: Candidates with violent criminal records should own up to it
I, Romi White, wrote a July 20 editorial, stating Santa Rosans should neither support nor vote for Kerry Smith, a candidate for District 2 County Commissioner, because he his violent pattern of behavior, including but not limited to:. being adjudicated guilty of a battery charge (received 6 months’ probation);
Andalusia Star News
Southside Baptist holding fundraiser for Douglas family
Southside Baptist Church will hold a benefit for Jonathan Douglas and raise funds for his family Saturday, August 20, from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Douglas, 49, has been denied eight times by his insurance company for a life-saving barostim implant. He had two brain surgeries for Pseudotumor cerebri in 1999 and 2000. He was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant in July 2000. As a result, he spent 19 months in the hospital at UAB with complications.
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
luvernejournal.com
New mental health facility to bring 60+ jobs to Brantley
The town of Brantley has announced that city-owned property, located just north of the school on U.S. Route 331, will be the site of Alabama’s newest mental health crisis diversion center. The center will be operated by the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center (SCAMHC), and will be open...
wdhn.com
U.S. Congressman steps in to help former military major fight for justice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the past seven years, Clarence Anderson III, an Ozark native and former Air Force Major, has been fighting to clear his name after he says he was wrongfully accused of sexual assault by his ex -wife. Anderson and his wife had been married for...
wdhn.com
Concerns over planned four-lane into Hartford
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this year, groundbreaking is expected for the Highway 52 four-laning from Malvern to Hartford…. Tonight, some Hartford residents are concerned that the work may damage, or even destroy the make-up of the city’s downtown square. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan reports:. Hartford’s downtown square is considered...
Live from Monroe County: ‘Your Hometown’
MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 heads to Monroe County this Friday night, the first stop of our “Your Hometown” series. WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven and Blake Brown will bring you special reports live from the historic courthouse square in downtown Monroeville. Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be down the road in Frisco […]
Andalusia Star News
Amazon reps speak on delivery program at AACC Lunch and Learn
The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed two Amazon representatives who spoke about their delivery service partner program at the Chamber’s Lunch and Learn event Wednesday. “We had a wonderful turnout for our Lunch and Learn with Suzanne and Melanie from Amazon. We are excited to be able to...
wtvy.com
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report. Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
wdhn.com
Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
Andalusia Star News
LBW seeks children for attendance at Little Saints Preschool
Little Saints Preschool at LBW Community College in Andalusia is holding an open house for children, parents, and guardians Monday, August 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. The preschool, located within LBWCC’s Child Development Center near the Dream Park in Andalusia, is under the direction of Danita Day. “This...
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
wtvy.com
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault. When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to...
