WSMV
Kentucky State Police investigating murder of man in Logan County
OLMSTED, Kent. (WSMV) - Kentucky officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Olmsted community. On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder in the Olmsted community. Logan County...
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Olmstead
OLMSTEAD, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is in the process of a murder investigation in Logan County. Priddy stated KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Olmstead community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Stratton Road and found a dead male.
wcluradio.com
Logan County man shot in driveway of home, KSP seeks leads
LEWISBURG — Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was shot in his driveway Thursday evening. State police was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation. Deputies initially responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
Police arrest robbery suspect, recover loaded gun & drugs
A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road.
wnky.com
KSP conducting murder investigation in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Logan County. On Thursday, Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 3 to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg area after responding to Deer Lick Road and finding a man dead near his residence.
Neighbors speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
Nashville murder suspect taken into custody
Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
Wanted man fired shots at US Marshals during arrest attempt near downtown Nashville, authorities say
At least 12 gunshots were heard around 4:45 a.m. at the apartment on University Court.
k105.com
Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park
A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
wgnsradio.com
Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment
The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Police reminding motorists, pedestrians to use caution following video of car on pedestrian path
The Brentwood Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety and caution around multi-use pedestrian paths after a video was posted to social media showing a car drive on a pedestrian trail alongside Concord Road. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook by a resident who was...
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
Hendersonville police arrest man over physical assault of 3-year-old
The Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation into child physical abuse of a 3-year-old child.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
adairvoice.com
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest
James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Man pulls gun on co-worker during ‘fight about a girl’
The victim and suspect, Jason Batey, 28, were arguing over text about a girl.
