Scottsville, KY

WSMV

Kentucky State Police investigating murder of man in Logan County

OLMSTED, Kent. (WSMV) - Kentucky officials are investigating after a man was found dead in the Olmsted community. On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder in the Olmsted community. Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Olmstead

OLMSTEAD, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is in the process of a murder investigation in Logan County. Priddy stated KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a murder around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Olmstead community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Stratton Road and found a dead male.
OLMSTEAD, KY
wcluradio.com

Logan County man shot in driveway of home, KSP seeks leads

LEWISBURG — Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was shot in his driveway Thursday evening. State police was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation. Deputies initially responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Scottsville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Scottsville, KY
wnky.com

KSP conducting murder investigation in Logan County

LEWISBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Logan County. On Thursday, Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 3 to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg area after responding to Deer Lick Road and finding a man dead near his residence.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park

A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wgnsradio.com

Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment

The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
SMYRNA, TN
wnky.com

Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
adairvoice.com

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest

James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
COLUMBIA, KY

